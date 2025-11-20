Chrome Deal Turns Sour as Harare Man Dupes Firm of $28k

By Judith Nyuke

A local company Sentatonne Investment (Pvt) Ltd was left counting losses after losing US$28 000 to a Harare man who had claimed that he has a mining plant in Chirumanzu and could supply them with Chrome concentrate.

Blessing Sibanda (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

Complainant in this case is Sentatonne Investment (Pvt) Ltd being represented by Priviledge Tafara Chigumo.

The State represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that sometime in August 2024, Sibanda approached the complainant and misrepresented that he had a mining plant in Chirumanzu where he was mining chrome together with Chief Chirumanzu Fidelis Mudzengi.

He reportedly provided complainant with a sample of chrome and told complainant that he had capacity to supply them with chrome.

Sibanda and complainant entered into an agreement of sale for selling chrome concentrate to the complainant.

It is the State’s case that acting upon misrepresentation complainant paid US$28 000-00 to Sibanda as payment for supply of 200 tonnes of chrome concentrate.

He acknowledged the receipt of the money.

The Court heard that despite receiving money from the complainant, Sibanda failed to supply the chrome concentrate.

Since then he has been giving empty promises and he eventually became elusive.

The complainant realised that he had been duped and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The total value prejudiced is US$28 000-00 and nothing was recovered.