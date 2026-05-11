Chivayo Pledges Bus to Dynamos Despite Derby Defeat

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to buy a new 65-seater bus for Dynamos F.C. and reward players with US$50 000 despite the club’s defeat to rivals CAPS United F.C. in the Harare Derby.

In a statement after the weekend fixture, Chivayo congratulated CAPS United on their victory describing the match between the country’s two football giants as “nothing short of sporting excellence”.

“Football is about competition and celebrating the beauty of the game,” Chivayo said while praising the atmosphere surrounding the highly anticipated clash.

The businessman had previously promised, during an interview on radio to buy Dynamos a new team bus if they defeated CAPS United.

However, following Dynamos’ loss, Chivayo said he had been surprised by criticism and mockery over the pledge.

He said the commitment had transcended the result of the match arguing that his support for the club was rooted in its historical significance and emotional ties.

“DYNAMOS is a household name and part of Zimbabwe’s football history. I therefore refuse to reduce myself into someone who only stands by his word when circumstances are favourable,” Chivayo said.

Chivayo said he would proceed with purchasing the bus despite the defeat and would also give the players US$50 000 as encouragement.

“I will still proceed with purchasing a brand-new 65-seater bus for Dynamos Football Club. In addition, I will also give the players USD$50 000 for trying hard as motivation and encouragement despite the defeat.” he said

He said the gesture should not be viewed as sponsorship but rather as appreciation for supporters who filled the stadium and demonstrated loyalty to the club.

“The club management can immediately contact my lawyer Mr Sikhumbuzo Mpofu and deliver the bus registration details,” Chivayo added.

The businessman also reflected on what he described as differing perceptions of his public image saying he often received warmer recognition outside Zimbabwe.

“It’s actually surprising how outside Zimbabwe, the name ‘Chivayo’ is received with respect,” he said, adding: “A prophet is not without honour, except in his own hometown.”

Calling for football to unite rather than divide supporters, Chivayo said the focus should remain on healthy competition and mutual respect.

“Football must unite us and inspire healthy competition rather than hatred and division. At the end of the day, this was never about proving a point to anyone. It was about honouring my word and appreciating genuine supporters.” he said.