Shadowy Campaign to Undermine ZIFA President Magwizi Exposed

Nqobile Magwizi

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi’s leadership is once again under intense pressure amid fresh revelations of a coordinated and well-funded plot to destabilise his administration ahead of the Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Morocco.

Sources within the football association say a long-standing rival of the current administration—who previously attempted to contest for ZIFA office but was disqualified—is allegedly sponsoring a group of councillors and media personalities to push for a vote of no confidence in Magwizi.

“The ZIFA executive is facing a sustained and organised internal attack,” a senior official revealed. “There are councillors staying at facilities linked to an individual with influential ambitions, and they are being supported to resist almost every decision the executive tries to implement.”

The same network is believed to be behind the recent uproar over the newly unveiled Warriors kit, which insiders say has been strategically amplified to portray the Magwizi-led executive as incompetent.

“The outcry over the Warriors jersey is not organic,” the source claimed. “Some journalists and social media bloggers have been incentivised to create negativity. The kit selection process was transparent, but the outrage is being used as a political tool to weaken the executive.”

The faction reportedly also opposed the appointment of new Warriors head coach Marian Mario Marinica, viewing it as another opportunity to stir instability.

“This is a group that has been involved in football politics before,” the insider added. “They tried to influence electoral processes in the past and are now using indirect means to frustrate the current leadership.”

Attempts to seek official comment from ZIFA were unsuccessful. The individual accused of influencing this destabilisation has not responded to enquiries sent through an intermediary.

Magwizi’s resounding victory in the January 2025 election—following the SRC’s dissolution of the previous board—was widely viewed as the beginning of much-needed reform within ZIFA. However, the latest developments reflect a historical trend in which ZIFA presidents face intense internal sabotage, often fuelled by personal ambitions and political machinations.

Former leaders such as Rafik Khan, Cuthbert Dube, Philip Chiyangwa and Felton Kamambo all faced similar no-confidence campaigns that cut their terms short.

With AFCON fast approaching, fears are growing that off-field turbulence may overshadow the Warriors’ preparations, placing Zimbabwe’s football leadership under a critical test at a pivotal moment.