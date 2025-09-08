ZIMRA Puts Brakes on Dodging Operators

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has reminded transport operators and goods vehicle owners of their obligation to pay monthly presumptive taxes or risk being denied operating licences.

In a public notice 51 of 2025, ZIMRA outlined the applicable charges across different classes of vehicles, ranging from commuter omnibuses and taxi-cabs to driving schools and heavy goods carriers.

The authority said the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) will act as its agent in collecting these levies.

According to the schedule, commuter omnibuses carrying 8–14 and 15-24 passengers will pay US$50 and US$60 per month respectively, while those with 25–36 passengers will pay US$80.

Larger buses carrying more than 37 passengers are charged US$100.

Taxi-cabs with fewer than seven passengers are set at US$35 per month.

Driving schools are required to pay US$50 for Class 4 vehicles and US$100 for Class 1 and 2 vehicles.

Goods vehicles carrying more than 10 tonnes but less than 20 tonnes will pay US$200 per month while trucks exceeding 20 tonnes charged US$500 per month.

A similar US$500 fee applies to vehicles carrying less than 10 tonnes when combined with trailers that bring the load above 15 tonnes but below 20 tonnes.

ZIMRA warned that operators who fail to comply with the directive will not be issued clearance certificates effectively barring them from conducting business legally.

“A person who is liable to presumptive tax… shall pay such tax in a local currency at the official rate of exchange on the day of payment, notwithstanding the currency of trade,” the notice reads.

The measures target vehicles carrying goods or passengers for hire or reward, with ZIMRA urging full compliance as part of its wider campaign under the theme “My Taxes, My Duties: Building My Zimbabwe.”