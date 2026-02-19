Court Bars Destiny Afrika Network Official from Premises

A Harare High Court judge has barred Destiny of Afrika Network (DANet) Manicaland projects coordinator Wilson Masokowere from reporting for duty, ruling that he is no longer an employee of the organisation after resisting dismissal for more than three years.

Justice Jacob Manzunzu ordered that Masokowere must stay away from DANet’s Mutare offices, effectively ending his tenure at the organisation.

“The Respondent is hereby interdicted from entering or approaching the applicant’s Mutare business premises, including but not limited to, Number 29, 5th Avenue, Mutare,” reads part of the judgment delivered on February 11.

The court further ruled that Masokowere is prohibited from interfering “in whatsoever manner” with the operations of the organisation.

The ruling marks the latest chapter in a bitter fallout between Masokowere and Obediah Musindo, founder and president of Destiny of Afrika Network.

The two men, once close allies who worked together for decades, have been locked in a protracted dispute for the past four years. The conflict reportedly escalated after Masokowere allegedly refused to allow head office to conduct an audit of the Manicaland projects.

Musindo claims Masokowere turned violent when auditors were dispatched to scrutinise financial records. In a bid to stave off dismissal, Masokowere is alleged to have sought protection from senior government officials by allocating them land in housing projects run by DANet in Mutare.

In earlier exchanges, Musindo publicly accused Masokowere of publishing falsehoods intended to damage his reputation and demanded the return of funds allegedly misappropriated in a botched housing scheme. He has vowed to pursue legal avenues to recover the money.

The fallout between the two also spilled into the courts in 2021, when Musindo filed suit accusing Masokowere of swindling his shares in Boltspeed Security Services, a security firm they co-founded in 2018. That matter remains pending.

With the latest High Court order, Masokowere’s long-running battle to retain his position at DANet appears to have come to an abrupt end.