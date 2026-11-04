Adventist Business Leaders Set for Major Mutare Convention

Adventist businesspeople, professionals and entrepreneurs from across Zimbabwe are expected to converge in Mutare later this month for a four-day convention aimed at strengthening business networks, promoting ethical entrepreneurship and mobilising resources for church and community development.

The Adventist Laymen’s Services and Industries (ASI) Tri-Union Convention will run from 25 to 28 November 2026 at Mutare Sports Club bringing together members from the Zimbabwe East, Zimbabwe West and Zimbabwe Central Union Conferences.

The gathering is expected to provide a platform for participants to explore business opportunities, share expertise and examine how their professional skills and commercial ventures can contribute to the mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Colleen Ruth Zimbeva, Logistics Director for ASI, Zimbabwe East Union Conference said the convention was designed to bridge the gap between faith and practical economic participation.

She said ASI brought together Adventist businesspeople, professionals, entrepreneurs and lay members who use their businesses, skills and resources to advance the church’s mission.

“This is a national gathering that brings together ASI members from all three Unions in Zimbabwe. Last year, the convention was hosted in Masvingo under the Central Union, and this year the East Union is hosting, with Manicaland chosen as the destination,” said Zimbeva.

She said participants should expect four days of spiritual inspiration, business learning, networking and practical empowerment.

The programme will feature plenary sessions, devotional services, keynote addresses and facilitated discussions led by business leaders, captains of industry, professionals and church leaders.

Discussions will focus on leadership, business growth, integrity and the role of Christian professionals in advancing the church’s mission in the marketplace.

Among the confirmed speakers and facilitators are businessman Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Dr Obey Chimuka, Chamunorwa Shumba, Samuelle Dimairho, Lesley Marange, Commissioner Mercy Gwaunza, Advocate Regina Mabwe and Tidings Chimphondah.

Business exhibitions will also form part of the convention, giving companies and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their products and services, attract customers and establish potential partnerships.

Zimbeva said networking would be another key component with structured engagements intended to connect entrepreneurs and professionals from the three unions and encourage collaboration.

This year’s convention will also place particular emphasis on youth participation, with a dedicated programme designed to equip young people with knowledge, inspiration and practical guidance on business development, career advancement and mission work.

The organisers hope the youth-focused initiative will expose emerging entrepreneurs to experienced businesspeople and professionals who can provide mentorship and help them identify opportunities.

Beyond individual and business development, the convention is expected to encourage participants to use their resources to support wider community initiatives.

According to Zimbeva, the expected benefits include helping businesses access new markets and partnerships, strengthening professional leadership and equipping young people with practical tools to establish and grow enterprises.

She said participants would also be encouraged to return to their communities with renewed capacity to create employment, support church projects and finance mission activities including evangelism, education and community service.

Interested participants can register online through http://www.asizim.today/register

The organisers have extended an invitation to the wider Adventist community, businesspeople, professionals and young people to attend the convention.

Zimbeva said the gathering was ultimately about bringing together faith, professional excellence and service to society.