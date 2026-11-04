Chilonga Eviction Row Deepens as Rights Group Reports Threats Against Activist

The Zimbabwe Solidarity Forum has raised alarm over alleged threats against a human rights activist campaigning for the land rights of the Shangaan community in Chilonga, Chiredzi amid renewed fears of evictions.

In a statement, the forum said Ephraim Mtombeni, director of Masvingo Centre for Rural Advocacy and Development (MACRAD) had reportedly received threats from individuals alleged to be State security agents.

The forum said the threats appeared intended to intimidate Mtombeni and silence efforts to challenge proposed evictions affecting the community.

It condemned the alleged intimidation, warning that threats against human rights defenders could undermine efforts to protect vulnerable communities and hold authorities accountable.

“We strongly condemn all forms of intimidation, harassment and threats against human rights defenders and community representatives.

“Defending the rights of vulnerable communities, including their right to land, dignity and meaningful consultation, is a legitimate and constitutionally protected activity,” the organisation said.

The forum called on the Government to guarantee the safety of Mtombeni affected villagers and other activists working in Chilonga.

It also demanded an independent investigation into the reported threat urging authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable.

The latest developments threaten to reignite tensions surrounding the future of the Shangaan community whose land rights have been at the centre of a long-running dispute over proposed evictions in the area.

The forum said intimidation would not provide a lasting solution to the dispute insisting that residents’ rights and dignity must be respected.

“Silencing human rights defenders will not resolve the Chilonga land dispute. The rights, dignity and security of the Shangaan community must be respected,” the statement said.

The organisation also appealed for support from civil society groups, human rights organisations, development partners and members of the public to assist affected families and activists facing intimidation.

It called for legal and psychosocial assistance for those affected, alongside stronger protection mechanisms for communities considered vulnerable to threats and displacement.

The forum further warned against the use of coercion to remove communities from their ancestral land.

“No community should be forced off its ancestral land through fear, intimidation or coercion,” it said.