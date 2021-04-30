‘COVID-19 Widened Access To Health Gaps’

The COVCID-19 pandemic widened existing gaps in accessing basic primary health care services which left the majority of citizens unable to get medical help.

Zimbabwe Association of Doctor for Human Rights Executive Director, Calvin Fambirai blamed the existing inequalities in the gaps saying basic health care became a preserve for the rich.

“The Covid-19 exacerbated the already existing inequalities between the haves and have not. You will notice that at the beginning of the second wave, we had a shortage of bedding, shortage of oxygen tanks.

“Shortage of ventilators. The haves were able to secure that equipment and the bedding facilities in private hospitals whose pricing was far beyond the majority of poor Zimbabweans,” Fambirai said during a virtual launch of a report on the impact of COVID-19 in the country, carried out by the Zimbabwe Peace Project.

Fambirai further stated that the right to health was also deprived of people who were reportedly tortured by state security officers.

“The right to health is also another component that relates to torture and inhuman and degrading treatment. As the ZADHR, we recorded a number of cases of residents who were exposed to harm, reportedly, by members of the state apparatus who had deployed to enforce the Covid-19 regulations,” he stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Eric Mukutiri from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) who said health workers were neglected as they were on the frontline with little protective equipment.

“There were a lot of issues (health) that needed attention and our health delivery system was already struggling. Many people were facing challenges in accessing these services and the frontline workers, health workers in particular.

“But also, many other players that needed attention and support. For example, social workers, the custodians of people in quarantine centers were social workers, so these were centers established by the department of social services and the people who stayed with and took care of people were social workers,” Mutiriki said.

Independent researcher, Naome Chakanya said the government should create a conducive environment for public workers to be able to access basic services by improving living wages.

“It is impossible for citizens to be able to pay for rights that are linked to socio-economic rights like the right to water and basic education. If the government is not doing good service in terms of providing living wages, it is also increasing its own burden in terms of filling the gap of decent work deficit by providing social protection.

“So it is in the best interest of the government to ensure that the majority of workers in the public sector, enjoy decent work…” she noted.