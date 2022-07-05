NSSA Boss Sent On Leave Over Serial Corrupt Deals

National Social Security Authority (NSSA) General Manager Arthur Manase has been sent on forced leave after reports surfaced that he was embroiled in shady and corrupt deals which prejudiced the authority of millions of dollars.

Manase is alleged to have been involved in several deals and is said to have received a US$750,000 housing loan while taking home a monthly US$2,500 housing allowance to service the loan.

Allegations are that Manase squandered money running into thousands of dollars through manipulating the authority’s investment schemes.

NSSA chairman Percy Toriro confirmed that Manase had been sent on leave and Charles Shava, Director of Occupational Safety and Health has been appointed as the Acting General Manager.

“Stakeholders must have followed with concern several allegations of problems at NSSA over the past few months. The challenges are multi-layered and could be attributable to a variety of factors.

“Different state entities, including Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), have been seized with the issues. The Board has also been conducting its own investigations into the allegations,” read the statement.

“A comprehensive investigation has been instituted to get to the bottom of the matters. To support this and ensure that the exercise is conducted in an independent and transparent environment, the board is sending the General Manager on leave until the exercise is complete,” he said.

