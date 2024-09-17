President Unveils New Initiatives to Accelerate Vision 2030

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved two additional groundbreaking presidential initiatives aimed at empowering Zimbabwe’s economically marginalized population.

These initiatives, the Presidential Internet Scheme (PIS) and the Presidential Home Industry Development Scheme (PHIDS), will be launched in the near future to complement government efforts in achieving a middle-income economy by 2030.

Prevail International Group (PIG), under the leadership of its chairperson Paul Tungwarara, will spearhead these programs, building upon the success of its previous initiatives, the Presidential Borehole Scheme (PBS) and Presidential Solar Scheme (PSS).

PIS will leverage SpaceX’s Starlink satellite technology, to provide high-speed internet access to schools in marginalised rural communities, further bridging the digital divide.

On the other hand, PHIDS will establish and also upgrade existing home industries to create employment and empower the economically disenfranchised urbanites across the country.

PIG chairperson Tungwarara speaking on the launch of more presidential schemes on cards applauded Mnangagwa for being the mastermind behind the avant-garde garde initiatives that sought to achieve a middle income economy by 2030.

“The Presidential Internet Scheme and the Presidential Home Industry Development Scheme are noble projects that represent a monumental step towards digital and economic inclusivity across Zimbabwe.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology like Starlink to reach our most remote villages and upgrade our ailing home is truly commendable.

“It reflects a deep understanding of the needs of Zimbabwean citizens and a dedication to their development,” said Tungwarara.

Tungwarara said PHIDS’ pilot project will be introduced by an upgrade in Glenview home industries which have been plagued by serial infernos of the years

“We are also going to implement another scheme of presidential home industry development

“To upgrade our home industry to state of the art we are ready to kick off our pilot to curb fire outbreaks in Glenview home industries that have been happening frequently.

“We are ready to do the project and are currently in liaison with the local authority to work out the framework favorable for both parties,” said Tungwarara.

PHIDS and PIS complement Mnangagwa’s existing initiatives, particularly the ongoing PBS and the PSS to improve the livelihoods of Zimbabwean citizenry.

The PBS has provided vital water sources to drought-stricken areas across the nation, including Gokwe, Nkayi, Chipinge, Tsholotsho, Hwange, Bulilima, and Lupane.

By mitigating the impacts of the El Niño-induced drought, the borehole scheme has significantly improved the livelihoods of many villagers.

PBS has also been instrumental in implementing commercial Village Business Units (VBUs) which have empowered previously marginalised communities to take control of local agrarian economies.

Under Mnangagwa’s vision VBUs are designed to spur rural industrialization and modernization.

VBUS have begun yielding benefits for villagers, creating employment opportunities and improving overall livelihoods.

Additionally, Zimbabwe Solar Energy Company, a subsidiary of PIG subsidiary, has been tackling load shedding through the PSS pilot project.

This initiative, now in full swing, has connected several homes in Glen View Suburb to the national grid.

Solar power is seen as a key solution to the country’s electricity outages and aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 7 of ensuring access to clean and affordable energy.

PSS involves renting and installing solar panels on rooftops at no cost, with the solar energy generated being fed into the national grid.

In return, ZESA has agreed in principle to suspend load-shedding in participating areas, and homeowners will receive a token of appreciation.

As PIG prepares for the rollout of more transformative presidential schemes it marks a new era of digital and economic empowerment for Zimbabwe’s marginalised communities, advancing the government’s Vision 2030 for comprehensive national development.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

