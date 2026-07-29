Devolution Under Threat as Government Tightens Grip on Councils: Residents

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director Precious Shumba has raised concerns over what he describes as increasing central government control of local authorities, warning that recent policy measures could erode the constitutional principle of devolution.

Speaking on recent government interventions in local governance, Shumba said a series of ministerial directives and proposed legislative changes point to a shift towards greater central oversight of councils.

“We have seen in the recent months, the government issuing several ministerial directives gazetting the minimum service delivery standards. They have come up with several measures directed at tightening their control over local authorities,” Shumba said.

He said the latest proposals including plans relating to municipal policing could see members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police playing a more prominent role within local authorities.

“And the latest is part of the decentralisation of governmental powers and responsibilities. We strongly believe that the coming in of this bill may be meant to take some members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police into local authorities and form the command structure as part of the transition and what I would see is the mentoring of the municipal police officers,” he said.

According to Shumba, such a development could result in a greater police presence in the day-to-day operations of local government.

“And we are likely going to see the heavy presence of police in the local affairs,” he said.

He argued that the Government appeared to be advancing what he described as a deconcentrated model of governance rather than the devolved system envisaged under the Constitution.

“So, what is likely going to be happening is government is pushing ahead with a deconcentrated form of governance where they are bringing themselves to the lowest tiers of government and as this will happen, we will also hear of how revenues will be shared, how the revenues must be handled,” Shumba said.

The HRT director also suggested that future fiscal policy could alter the way local authorities receive and manage public funds.

“I assure you that in the next budget, we are likely going to see some movement around the funds and the local authorities are being stripped of a lot of powers indirectly,” he said.

Shumba argued that the developments run counter to the principles set out in Chapter 14 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which provides for devolution of governmental powers and responsibilities.

“The key issue of Chapter 14 in the Constitution, starting from Section 264, is not being adhered to—the devolved governance that Zimbabweans chose,” he said.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) chairman David Pasipanodya echoed similar concerns, saying residents’ groups had long sought legal reforms to align local government legislation with the Constitution.

“As far back as 2018 we had a court application with the commission, which we won around 2023. I think there is a lack of political will on the part of Government and ever since they have not moved an inch because we were seeking alignment with the laws, so that we get the improvement that we need,” Pasipanodya said.

He argued that the latest reforms suggest government is seeking greater control over municipalities.

“So, we have talked about the minimum service delivery standards. They want a grip on the local municipalities,” he said.