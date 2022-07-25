Disgraced Kuda Mahachi Loses Child Custody

Embattled footballer, Kudakwashe Mahachi lost custody of his son after his ex-wife challenged the taking into custody of the minor by the Social Welfare Department saying they had failed, neglected or refused to take him to Mpilo Central Hospital for his weekly reviews.

The suspended Supersport United football player is facing allegations of assaulting and scalding his son while at his house in South Africa, however, he denies any wrongdoing.

Bulawayo magistrate, Vivian Ndlovu gave the child to Maritha Ndlovu, who is Mahachi’s ex-wife, whom she said is capable of safekeeping the child.

“The minor child was said to be the child in need of care in terms of Section 2(j) of the Children’s Act by the Social Welfare Department.

“The court finds that the probation officer’s report shows nothing that the mother has done which is detrimental to the interests of the child.

“The probation officer’s report states that the child was allegedly injured in the custody of Kudakwashe Mahachi who allegedly assaulted him with a charging cable and scalded him with hot water, the court ruling reads.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare took the child so that he can give an independent testimony in the criminal matter which is pending against Mahachi.

Source:Sunday News

