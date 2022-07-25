‘Invincible’ CCC Retains Kariba,Chipinge Seats

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa praised his party after it retained the Kariba Ward 5 and Chipinge Ward 16 seats.

The opposition candidate Tonderai Chikwati polled 303 votes against Zanu PF’s Kudakwashe Mafusire, who garnered 175 ballots in Kariba while in Chipinge, ZANU-PF had 1205 against CCC 1291 garnered by Raphias Sithole.

Chamisa paid homage to his supporters whom he said with no resources.

“VICTORIOUS & INVINCIBLE Yellow CCC wins Chipinge ward 16 rural By-Election. With no resources..Without posters, flyers or handouts. Tinobonga Mwari. Thank you, citizens! #Godisinit

CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said the supporters are making sacrifices for a better Zimbabwe.

“To win an election takes a lot of hard work, mobilisation & resources. In both Kariba & Chipinge, the citizens pulled out all the stops to make victory happen. They deserve our huge appreciation. Making sacrifices for a better Zimbabwe is never in vain. Thank you, citizens!” Mahere said.

The elections were marred by allegations of vote buying by ZanuPF members but the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was quick to dismiss the allegations saying they, lost amid allegations of vote buying and intimidation of the electorate.

