‘Don’t Panic’: Police Assure Motorists as Electronic Traffic Crackdown Begins

The new electronic traffic management system has flagged 4.8 million suspected traffic violations with police saying the footage is being verified before action is taken against motorists.

The system which became fully operational over the weekend is intended to improve road discipline and tackle reckless driving particularly in the central business districts of Harare and Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more than 20 sites in Harare had been connected to the system which was introduced by the government through the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in partnership with telecommunications provider TelOne.

“I want to assure Zimbabwe that the electronic traffic management system, which became fully operational over the weekend, is a platform which the government has embraced through the Zimbabwe Republic Police and its partners specifically TelOne to make sure there is sanity on the roads, particularly in the central business districts of Harare, Bulawayo and other parts,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi said the 4.8 million violations recorded so far were undergoing a validation process to ensure that motorists were not wrongly penalised.

The process involves examining video footage, vehicle registration numbers, dates, times and locations to establish whether a traffic offence was committed.

“For the 4 800 000 traffic violators we have flagged so far, the system is currently in the process of validation,” he said.

He urged motorists not to panic, adding that police would conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign to explain how the system works.

“We want to urge Zimbabwe, one, not to panic. Two, to be fully conversant with what is happening. It will not punish innocent Zimbabweans. It will not punish Zimbabweans who are law-abiding citizens. But it will decisively deal with reckless driving conduct.” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He said the system would target motorists driving against oncoming traffic, running red lights and engaging in behaviour that causes congestion at intersections.

Drivers found committing offences will receive notifications on their mobile phones allowing them to access the relevant information and review footage of the alleged violations.

“After logging in, they are shown the video of the particular incident where one would have committed a traffic offence. And then they are also told the amount of fine which they must either go to deposit or they must confirm,” he said.

The introduction of electronic monitoring marks a shift towards technology-assisted traffic enforcement as authorities seek to improve compliance with road regulations.

However, the verification process will be crucial in ensuring that recorded incidents are accurately attributed to the correct vehicles and that motorists have access to evidence supporting any penalties imposed.

Police say the public awareness campaign will help motorists understand the system and the procedures to follow if they receive notifications of alleged traffic offences.