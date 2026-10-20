Zim Researchers Urged to Tackle Emerging HIV Complications

Zimbabwean researchers and health professionals have been urged to strengthen local research and collaboration to address emerging health challenges affecting people living with HIV as they grow older.

Dr Cleopas Chimbetete, research and training director at Newlands Clinic said advances in HIV treatment had created new priorities for healthcare providers including drug resistance, non-communicable diseases and cervical cancer.

He was speaking during the clinic’s fourth annual Research Day which brought together healthcare providers, researchers, academics and policymakers to share findings and discuss developments in HIV care.

“We have the privilege of hosting our fourth annual Research Day, which was specifically focusing on HIV, with participants from across service providers, researchers, academics and policymakers,” he said.

Dr. Chimbetete said Zimbabwe had generated substantial research on HIV, but more needed to be done to share findings, strengthen local research capacity and ensure evidence informed patient care.

He said the success of HIV treatment programmes meant that more people were living longer with the virus, bringing new challenges that required continued attention from the medical community.

“As the treatment programme progresses, as people grow older with HIV, there are new emerging issues around HIV care that we must be awake to,” he said.

Among the concerns are HIV drug resistance, non-communicable diseases and cervical cancer, which require ongoing research and appropriate healthcare responses.

Chimbetete also highlighted less common conditions including cervical schistosomiasis as areas that warrant attention from researchers and healthcare professionals.

He said the annual gathering provided an opportunity for Zimbabwean researchers to exchange knowledge, examine emerging evidence and identify ways to improve the management of HIV and related conditions.

The event also sought to encourage greater use of data collected through routine healthcare services, which could provide valuable insights into patient outcomes and emerging health trends.

Chimbetete said strengthening mentorship and research skills was essential if Zimbabwean scientists were to expand their contribution to global medical knowledge.

“Looking into the future, how can we help each other, capacitate each other as Zimbabweans do more in research, do more with the data that we are producing in our routine work and how can we mentor each other to become better researchers,” he said.

He added that greater visibility for locally generated evidence would help the international community recognise the quality and significance of research being conducted in Zimbabwe.

The focus on emerging HIV-related complications reflects the changing needs of people living with the virus, as effective treatment allows many to live longer but does not eliminate the need for continued monitoring and comprehensive care.

Researchers and healthcare providers are therefore being encouraged to build on existing progress by strengthening collaboration, sharing findings and translating research into better health outcomes for people living with HIV.