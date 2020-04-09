DStv Creates Dedicated Easter Commemoration Channel

DSTV has introduced a new channel that will allow Christians in Zimbabwe to commemorate Easter from home, following the ban on all forms of gatherings in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The new channel is aimed at Christians from all denominations and will run from Maundy Thursday, April 9, through to Easter Monday, April 13.

“All Christians will be pleased with this special channel, which will provide a means of hearing more about the meaning and messages of Easter despite confinement during the lockdown,” said Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

“The channel’s schedule will include significant input from the Methodist, Anglican and Catholic churches. Popular gospel artists such as Zimbabwean Michael Mahendere, Dr Tumi and Rebecca Malope will also feature prominently in the channel,” she added.

Content for the Easter weekend channel is being recorded by various churches in safe conditions and will include music, sermons and services. The observation of Good Friday marks the holiest day of the Christian calendar, while the celebration of Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday marks the most joyous occasion, and the underlying message of hope, community and purpose will be emphasised in the channel content.

“We are delighted that DStv can give viewers a meaningful experience of Easter at this most important time for Christians, and we are sure that people disappointed at not being able to commemorate in church the various points of worship during the Eater weekend will be pleased at this outreach opportunity, knowing they do so in fellowship with so many other Christians in their own homes,” said Dziva.

Dubbed African Easter, the channel is hosted in collaboration with TBN Africa and will be available on DStv channel 344.