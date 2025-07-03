EMA Rallies for Plastic-Free July Clean-Up Drive Ahead of Global Talks



By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is urging citizens to step up and take part in this month’s National Clean-Up Day on July 4 — a call to action that carries added global significance.

EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange described this month’s clean-up as “quite unique,” noting it coincides with two major events on the global environmental calendar.

“July is the Global Plastic-Free Month, and with the Global Plastic Treaty negotiations just around the corner, this clean-up day will play a crucial role in highlighting the need for action against plastic pollution,” Sidange said.

The Global Plastic Treaty negotiations are scheduled to take place in Switzerland from August 5 to 14 bringing world leaders together to tackle the plastic crisis head-on.

In preparation, EMA says clean-up efforts will focus squarely on combatting plastic pollution, aligning with the international push for sustainable waste management.

“The July National Clean-Up Day will be premised on fighting plastic pollution, to create a plastic-free environment in resonance with Plastic-Free July, and just to reaffirm our position in the global arena as a lead in the fight against pollution,” Sidange said.

Adding to the significance of the month, Zimbabwe is also set to host the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Wetlands to be held in Victoria Falls from July 23 to 31.

“Over and above all, July is the month Zimbabwe will be playing host to COP15 on the Convention on Wetlands in Victoria Falls,” said Sidange.

As preparations intensify, communities, local organizations, and volunteers across the country are expected to mobilize for the July 4 event, collecting litter, raising environmental awareness and taking tangible steps toward a cleaner greener Zimbabwe.