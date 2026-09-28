MSD Warns of Heavy Rains, Lightning and Strong Winds

The country is expected to experience widespread rainfall and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) warning of localised heavy downpours, lightning and strong winds.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the MSD said the weather system could bring rainfall of more than 30mm in some areas.

It urged the public to take precautions against lightning strikes and flash flooding particularly in low-lying areas, near rivers and in urban centres.

The department also warned that strong winds could damage crops, roofing and other structures while uprooting trees and plants.

Farmers have also been warned about possible damage to grain quality.

The MSD said rainfall during the grain-filling and maturity stages could reduce grain quality while increased moisture could raise the risk of fungal diseases.

The weather system is expected to develop as cool, moist south-easterly winds interact with a mid-level atmospheric system.

Rain, at times accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is expected to begin affecting parts of Masvingo from Tuesday morning before spreading to other provinces later in the day.

From Wednesday, 30 September conditions are expected to become cloudy and cool.

Rain is forecast in Masvingo, Matabeleland South and southern parts of Manicaland while thunderstorms remain possible elsewhere.

The forecast comes after recent rainfall in parts of the country raised questions about whether the 2026/27 rainy season had begun.

But MSD deputy director for public weather services Isaac Masawana said last week that the recent rains should not be interpreted as the start of the season.

“This has nothing to do with the start of the season. We are still far away from the season onset,” he said.

The MSD urged the public to remain alert during thunderstorms and to avoid exposed areas, particularly when lightning is occurring.