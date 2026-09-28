South Africa Reels from Week of Deadly Mass Shootings

At least 27 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings near South Africa’s two biggest cities, in a week of violence that has renewed concerns over the country’s high levels of violent crime.

Police said 17 people were killed on Saturday night when gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Wedela township about 80km south-west of Johannesburg.

At least 15 other people were wounded in the attack.

Police said eight suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols entered the tavern and opened fire on patrons.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said people were drinking both inside and outside the premises when the attackers arrived.

“The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified motor vehicles,” she said.

“Two vehicles were also set alight during the incident.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, but no arrests have been reported.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said investigators were examining possible links to illegal gold mining.

“It is part of a turf war in terms of illegal mining,” he told reporters.

He said investigators were also considering whether the attack could have been retaliation for another shooting at the same tavern about a month ago.

Illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas operate in parts of South Africa and are often linked by authorities to organised criminal networks.

Several mass shootings around Johannesburg in recent years have been associated with disputes involving illegal mining.

Hours after the Wedela shooting, another attack took place near Cape Town.

Ten people were killed and 11 others wounded when gunmen entered a shisanyama, an entertainment venue specialising in grilled meat, in Lwandle in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at about 01:46 local time.

“Five individuals died on the scene while five others succumbed to injuries after being transported to medical facilities,” Western Cape police said.

“Eleven others are receiving medical treatment. Detectives are hard at work in search of the perpetrators, with no arrests effected yet.”

Police said the identities of those killed would be released after their relatives had been informed.

Investigators are examining several possible motives.

A police official said business rivalry could have played a role, citing reports that some customers had been buying cheaper alcohol elsewhere and bringing it into the venue.

The two attacks came only days after another mass shooting near Durban on South Africa’s east coast.

Three gunmen reportedly opened fire at a house party, killing 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

The series of attacks has shocked communities already accustomed to high levels of violent crime.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with gun violence a persistent concern.

The latest shootings have renewed questions about the availability of illegal firearms, organised crime and the ability of law-enforcement agencies to prevent mass-casualty attacks.

Police investigations into all three incidents are continuing, with no arrests reported in the two latest shootings.