Entertaining Start to PSL Campaign as 15 Goals Light Up Opening Weekend

The new season of the country’s top-flight football league has begun with an encouraging start with 15 goals scored in the opening round of fixtures.

Clubs including Dynamos FC, CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum Stars were among the most prolific in the opening matches each scoring twice during the first week of action in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora and ZPC Kariba secured narrow victories after each side managed a single goal that proved enough to earn them three points.

However, defending champions Scottland FC, despite their star-studded squad were unable to find the net and were held to a draw by league debutants Hard Rock FC.

Across the weekend’s matches amounting to 810 minutes of football several players made an early mark on the scoring charts.

Marvelous Mukumba of Ngezi Platinum Stars emerged as the top scorer of the opening round with two goals.

Other players who found the net during Week 1 include Jarrison Selemani for FC Platinum, Malawian Binwell Katinji of Chicken Inn FC, Ralph Kawondera for Herentals FC and Wayne Kamurai for ZPC Kariba.

Also on the scoresheet were Jerry Chipangura of TelOne FC, Ghanaian Frank Agyemang and Jairos Kasondo for Dynamos FC and Ishmael Wadi together with Allen Mukombedzi for CAPS United.

Zibusiso Dambo of Bulawayo Chiefs, Nigerian Benjamin Adeogun for Highlanders FC and Carlos Mukumbira of Simba Bhora also added their names to the opening week’s goal scorers list.

The early results suggest an intriguing season ahead as clubs compete for dominance in the country’s premier football competition.