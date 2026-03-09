Ibhetshu Likazulu Drops ‘2030 Agenda’ Court Challenge

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu has withdrawn a court application challenging the controversial “2030 Agenda”, a campaign widely linked to calls for extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.

In a statement, the organisation said the decision followed consultations with stakeholders and came amid what it described as a sustained smear campaign against the group and its leadership.

The group’s Secretary General, Mbuso Fuzwayo said the move had been difficult but necessary under the circumstances.

“It is a difficult decision we had to take following advice from some of our stakeholders particularly in light of an unrelenting smear campaign to soil the reputation of the organisation and myself as its Secretary General,” he said.

The “2030 Agenda” has been a subject of heated debate in the country’s politics with critics arguing that it could lead to constitutional changes allowing President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the end of his current term in 2028. Supporters, however, say it is a broader development vision.

Fuzwayo said withdrawing the court case should not be interpreted as a retreat from the group’s stance.

“This termination of the court route does not in any way mean that as Ibhetshu Likazulu we are abandoning our strong opposition to the 2030 agenda and its mutilation of the Constitution,” he said.

He added that the organisation would continue opposing the proposal through other avenues alongside groups advocating for constitutionalism.

“We continue the fight by other means together with other defenders of the Constitution who have taken a stand against the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028,” Fuzwayo said.

The organisation also expressed support for other legal challenges on the matter including those being pursued by lawyers representing activists.

Fuzwayo specifically mentioned efforts involving constitutional lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

He also claimed that the group’s court application had been undermined by what he described as propaganda designed to create division and mistrust.

“Our genuine court application has been subverted through vicious propaganda by negative forces bent on sowing division, mistrust and suspicion among our members and the general public,” he said.

Fuzwayo said the organisation had not worked with, nor received support from,individuals aligned with the government.

“We reiterate our position that both at an individual level and as an organisation we have neither engaged nor received any support from regime enablers in the past or present,” he said.

He also thanked the organisation’s legal team and supporters for standing with the group during the legal process.

Ibhetshu Likazulu said it would continue advocating for constitutionalism, human rights and the rule of law in the country.