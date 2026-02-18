Magaya Case Rocked by Claims of Coercion and Interference

The rape case involving the founder of Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries Walter Magaya has taken a dramatic turn after one of the alleged victims through her lawyers formally indicated her intention to withdraw the complaint.

In a letter addressed to the Prosecutor General, lawyers acting for one of the victims said their client had signed an affidavit withdrawing the charges against the church leader who is currently on bail over the charges.

“Our client advised us that she lodged a complaint against Walter Magaya who has since been arrested on rape charges. We have been instructed by our client to advise you of her intention to withdraw charges against Walter Magaya,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers said the signed affidavit had been submitted to the State and they were awaiting a response.

However, the development has been accompanied by fresh allegations of intimidation and interference.

The legal team representing another victim said they had received an anonymous phone call from someone claiming to be an officer from the Police Anti-Corruption Unit demanding to know who had instructed them to represent the complainant.

They described the call as improper and unprofessional saying no officer had identified themselves or provided official credentials.

“It is improper for officers to make inquiries of this nature through unidentified telephone numbers without disclosing their full names and official capacity,” the lawyers said adding that any legitimate communication should be done transparently and through proper channels.

The lawyers also claimed their client was being held at an undisclosed location where she was allegedly being coerced and threatened against withdrawing the matter despite having already signed an affidavit.

They further stated that the alleged victim had not personally reported the alleged offence but had instead been contacted after a report was filed on her behalf.

“It is not in the interest of justice to force or threaten our client simply because she is not interested in pursuing a matter that was reported by third parties or external forces,” the lawyers said.

They also raised concerns that they were being denied access to their client despite her not being the accused.

“While we acknowledge that the State is dominus litis, there is no lawful basis for denying our client as her legal counsel, access to consult with us,” the lawyers said.

They have now formally requested immediate and unrestricted access to their client to provide legal advice, attend to her welfare and deliver her personal belongings.