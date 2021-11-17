ERC Welcomes Ratification of Charter On Democracy, Elections

Election lobby group, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has welcomed the country’s ratification of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) saying it is a positive step towards commitment to credible elections.

In a statement, ERC said the ratification will only come to fruition if there is Government will to align it with existing laws.

“The Election Resource Centre (ERC) welcomes the ratification of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) by the Government of Zimbabwe.

“While the ratification of the ACDEG is a positive step in terms of commiting to credible elections and peaceful transfer of power, the ERC notes that the credibility crisis Zimbabwe has faced has not been a result of the failure to ratify the Charter but the failure to implement existing legal frameworks meant to realise credible elections. “

“Without the Government’s will to fully implement the ACDEG and existing laws aimed at achieving free, fair and credible elections, the ratification will be an exercise in futility. ERC remains concerned at electoral stakeholder’s failure to comply with local laws and the reluctance of the Government to implement reforms necessary to ensure free, fair and credible elections,” said ERC “It is imperative for all electoral stakeholders to comply with the Charter, Constitution and statutory laws governing elections.”

The election pressure group called on the Government to among other issues to support the ratification with electoral reforms.

“The Government must ensure that the ratification is followed by the timely depositing of the Charter with the AU Commission in order for Zimbabwe to become a full State Party to the Charter.

“Support the ratification with electoral reforms necessary to achieve free, fair and credible elections,” said ERC

Zimbabwe had only appended its signature on March 21, 2018.

ACDEG seeks to address African problems such as economic development, poverty alleviation, and increasing literacy by including everyone in the development agenda.