ZRP Officer In Court For Assault, Damage To Property

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Godknows Dzangare (31) has appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga facing charges of assault and malicious damage of property after he allegedly attacked the complainant, Prosper Kufakunesu Manyakara and smashed his car.

Circumstances are that on 15 October this year, Dzangare who is stationed at Ruwa Police station stopped Manyakara who was driving his car around Copacabana area in central Harare accusing him of undermining his authority.

Dzangara and the co-accused who is at large allegedly smashed the wind screen of the complainant’s car and went on to assaulted him with baton sticks.

The court also heard that Manyakara sustained some injuries, and was taken to hospital and medical papers were tendered to the court as exhibit.

Magistrate Judith Taruvinga postponed the matter to 7 December 2021 for commencement of trial.

The postponement was granted after Dzangare, through his lawyer told the court that he was yet to be served with court papers in order for him to prepare for trial.