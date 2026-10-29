Escaped Prisoner Recaptured, Jailed for 18 More Months

A 26-year-old inmate has been sentenced to an additional 18 months in prison after escaping from lawful custody at Hurungwe Prison.

Patrick Chiziri, of Muzari Farm in Mutorashanga, was serving a 12-month jail term for unlawful entry when he escaped on October 11, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said.

Chiziri had been assigned to work at Langham cattle kraal when he fled the area.

“He was deployed to work at Langham cattle kraal. While at the kraal, he escaped and fled the area,” the NPAZ said.

The authority said prison officials received a tip-off from an anonymous caller at around 8am that an inmate had been spotted in the Karuru area.

A search team was subsequently dispatched from Hurungwe Prison at around 9am to track him down.

Chiziri was recaptured at approximately 1pm on the same day along the Harare–Chirundu Road, near Moy Farm in Karoi.

He was later brought before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court where he was convicted of escaping from lawful custody and sentenced to an additional 18 months in prison.