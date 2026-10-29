Lands Committee Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Agriculture

By Anyway Yotamu

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development chairperson Felix Soul Maburutse has called for increased funding and stronger coordination among government ministries to unlock the country’s agricultural potential and drive economic growth.

Speaking at the ongoing 2027 National Pre-Budget Seminar in Bulawayo, Maburutse said investment in a productive, resilient and inclusive agricultural sector was critical to strengthening food security, supporting rural livelihoods and increasing export earnings.

He said agriculture remained a key pillar of the economy supplying raw materials to industry while sustaining communities across the country.

Maburutse said the restructuring of government ministries in 2026 which separated agricultural production, mechanisation and water from land tenure and rural development had made coordination between ministries increasingly important.

He urged the government to ensure that the 2027 National Budget provides adequate resources for each ministry to effectively implement its programmes and fulfil its mandate.

“The success of the agricultural sector depends not only on adequate funding but also on effective coordination and complementary implementation of programmes across government,” his submissions indicated.

Maburutse also called for agricultural investments to be aligned with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) which covers the 2026–2030 period to ensure that spending contributes to the country’s broader economic development goals.

He said properly funded agricultural programmes supported by coordinated government interventions were essential to improving productivity, strengthening resilience and advancing rural transformation.

The calls come as the government prepares its 2027 National Budget which is expected to determine funding priorities across key sectors, including agriculture, water development and rural development.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the 2027 National Budget on November 19.