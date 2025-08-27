Ex-Farm Boss in Court Over US$144,000 Theft Scandal

By Judith Nyuke

​A former supervisor at Zvikomborero Farms appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court in connection with the theft of over US$144,000.

Benias Manzunzu (54) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who released him on US$100 bail.

Complainant in this case is Zvikomborero Farms being represented by Catherine Mutandwa who is the company accountant.

Manzunzu was employed by Zvikomborero Farms as a supervisor from the period June 2019 up to October 2023.

The State alleges that the complainant had a system which was installed by Aldotech Solutions whereby his accomplice Panashe Chivandire already on remand and Brian Gasamu who is yet to be arrested would make sales using swipe, eco-cash and cash being directly credited into complainant’s CABS Bank Account.

Manzunzu’s accomplice would hand over the cash to the accused person who would in-tum hand over the money to the finance department for banking.

It is the State’s case that on 3 October 2023, complainant through the finance department carried out a spot check on the business financial records and discovered that no funds were being credited into the company’s Cabs account using the swipe and Ecocash facility.

To cover up the offence, Manzunzu and his accomplices, would allegedly record the cash sales as sales from swipe and Ecocash

The Court heard that an audit was done and it was established that Manzunzu and his accomplices received cash amounting to US$144 439-00 from daily sales and converted the money to their own personal use and failed to hand over the money to the complainant. Nothing was recovered.