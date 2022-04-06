First Capital Bank Limited Launches Balance Up and Drive Promotion.

Monday 4 April 2022: First Capital Bank Limited has today launched an exciting six-month retail banking campaign that will see three lucky customers walk away with a brand-new Toyota Rush SUV Vehicle. This comes in the wake of their launch of the #BelieveInTheBigBank thematic promotion, with the aspiration to enable people to achieve their extraordinary through their unique and diverse service offering.

Under this campaign qualifying customers will be required to maintain an average balance of ZWL20 000.00/ USD100.00 in their account per month which will constitute a point and the competition will run for six months starting on 1 April 2022 to 30 September 2022. The campaign is structured so as to include all customers so we can maximise the opportunities for all our customers.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign at First Street Branch, First Capital Bank Managing Director, Ciaran McSharry said; “We are excited to start a new quarter by launching this remarkable campaign that serves as our special way of rewarding our customers for their loyalty and patronage. Our objective is to achieve incremental growth across our business to maximise value from our firm operational foundations that have been achieved over time.”

First Capital Bank Limited has already been proactively building their journey to being the Big Bank through various initiatives that speak to their strong network, products, and services. These include a new corporate look, recent launch of HelloPaisa, product and service enhancements coupled with a solid financial performance.

Speaking on this Campaign, the Consumer Banking Director, Angela Kamhiriri said; “We proactively seek opportunities that will enhance our overall offering to our customers even when we are operating in an environment that is of an unpredictable nature. Banking with us should yield results for all stakeholders in a mutually beneficial way that inspires both organisational and personal growth.

“I encourage all our customers to develop a savings culture through this unique campaign.”

The bank has reshaped the landscape by launching initiatives of this nature by adding exciting elements that cut across their customer segments. They have begun the year on a solid note through innovative interventions that have set them apart from their competition. They continue to offer sterling services through their skilled, dedicated, and experienced workforce across their diverse network.