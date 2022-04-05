ZC Mourns Passing Of Procter Saurombe

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has learnt with great sadness of the tragic passing of Procter Saurombe in Harare on Monday, 4 April 2022.

He was 43.

One of the brightest prospects to emerge in schools cricket in the 1990s, Saurombe went on to make immense contributions to the sport as a club cricketer, development coach and umpire.

The ZC Board, Management, Staff and Players would like to pass their deepest condolences to Saurombe’s family, his friends and the cricket community on the loss of one of the local game’s talented and dedicated servants.

May his soul rest in peace.