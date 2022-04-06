Chipo Muchegwa’s Dream Fulfilled…As NBS Hands Over An Electric Wheelchair

Musician living with disability Chipo Muchegwa’s dream of owning an electronic wheelchair has been fulfilled with the intervention of National Building Society (NBS) who purchased it for her this week.

The handover ceremony was held this week in the capital.

Chipo was born without arms and with limb abnormalities which left her with very short legs .

She has however defied all odds and turned her disability into ability releasing sizzling music that even got her nominations at national music awards.

Basking in the glory of the tracks titled ‘Moyo Wangu’ and ‘Ndizvo Zvandiri’, Chipo was elated and waxed lyrical over NBS’ gesture.

The gesture follows her social media plea on the need of an electric wheelchair.

“I would like to thank NBS for donating an electronic wheelchair to me.

“It was my heartfelt desire to own such a wheelchair.

“As someone who has been wheelchair bound for life,I have had many chairs but never owned a ln electronic wheelchair

‘Once again I thank you for the gesture,” said Chipo who was visibly elated .

NMB head of marketing Mildret Kujinga described Chipo as a “phenomenal woman” us Chipo is a phenomenal woman and game changer.

“We see her as a game changer who has defied all odds shattering glass ceiling in male dominated space and a role model to many who has embraced who she is.

“It’s our little token to her which we believe will enable her as she embarks on her beautiful journey as a musician.We made a commitment to empower women at the NBS auspicious High Tea Event and Chipo and Sinikiwe we are happy to empower them together with other Zimbabwean women,” said Kujinga.

In spite of living with disability, Chipo has made an indelible mark in the music industry and proved that disability does not mean inability.

Her version of Steve Makoni’s song Handiende took the music industry by storm and was part of the Mono Mukundi compilation titled “Anatha Brick” that features various musicians like Mbeu,Jane Doka,Dereck Mpofu ,Patience Musa among others.

The gesture is part of NBS’ corporate responsibility initiatives.

Chipo’s manager Don Ganyaupfu applauded NBS for empowering women with talent.

“This gesture must be extended to other talented women and men in the country.

A lot of people with disabilities have talent but lack the resources and exposure.

“This gesture will help improve Chipo’s mobility as she continues to make a mark in the industry,” said Ganyaupfu.