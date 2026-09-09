Fitness Trainer Turns Thief, Gets Community Service

By Judith Nyuke

A Harare fitness trainer who stole US$1 000 from a client’s vehicle at Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale has been sentenced to 420 hours of community service.

​Tinashe Gandari admitted to the theft when he appeared before magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini.

He was initially handed a 15-month jail sentence.

However, three months were suspended for five years, while the remaining 12 months were set aside on condition that he performs community service at David Livingstone Primary School.

​The court heard that on October 14, 2025, gym-goer Allen Badzarigere left US$1000 in the glove box of his Mercedes-Benz GLE and placed his keys inside a gym bag.

While Badzarigere was exercising, Gandari sneaked into the bag, took the keys, and stole US$1000 from the car.

Badzarigere noticed the missing cash after his workout and reported the matter to the police leading to Gandari’s arrest.