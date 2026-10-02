Fix Our Bridge- Penhalonga Women Tell Authorities

Young women from the Tsvingwe mining community in Penhalonga have called on the Mutasa Rural District Council and local gold mining companies to collaborate in rehabilitating a deteriorating bridge linking the community to Mutare.

The bridge is a critical transport link for residents, enabling access to markets, essential services and other economic opportunities in Mutare and surrounding areas.

The concerns were raised during a recent community engagement organised by the Rural Young Women Support Network, a local non-governmental organisation.

Community members said the bridge had deteriorated significantly, with cracks reportedly developing as a result of the frequent movement of heavy mining vehicles and machinery.

“Trucks weighing more than 10 tonnes are passing over the bridge, causing it to crack,” one young woman said.

Residents said the worsening condition of the bridge was particularly affecting vendors who depend on travelling to Mutare to sell their goods and access larger markets.

Another young woman said heavy mining machinery operating in the area was contributing to the deterioration of the infrastructure.

“Heavy mining machinery is dilapidating the bridge,” she said.

She added that the poor state of the bridge was making it increasingly difficult for residents, particularly vendors, to access markets and sustain their livelihoods.

“We urge local authorities and miners to join forces to refurbish the bridge,” she said.

The young women are calling for urgent intervention from the Mutasa Rural District Council and mining companies operating in the area to rehabilitate the bridge and ensure that it remains safe and accessible.

Residents said restoring the bridge was essential to maintaining the connection between Penhalonga mining communities and Mutare, while safeguarding access to markets, services and economic opportunities.