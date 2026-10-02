Church Leaders Mourn Wicknell Chivhayo, Wife Lucy and Plane Crash Victims

Church leaders have joined mourners in expressing grief following the death of businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and other victims of the plane crash in Marondera.

Kingdom Prosperity Ministries (KPM), led by Apostle Rodney Chipoyera, described Chivhayo as a close friend and partner of the church, remembering him for his generosity and support for others.

In a condolence message, KPM said it was mourning “our dear friend and brother” Chivhayo, his wife Lucy and all those who lost their lives in the accident.

The church described Chivhayo as a visionary who was passionate about advancing the work of the church and helping people, particularly those from humble backgrounds.

“His generosity, friendship and commitment to helping others touched many lives. For us as a church family, his passing is deeply painful,” KPM said.

The ministry extended its condolences to the Chivhayo family and other bereaved families, saying it was standing with them “in prayer and in love”.

Meanwhile, United Family International (UFI) founder and leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa also expressed his condolences to the families of Chivhayo and Muteke, as well as the crew members who died in the crash.

In a statement issued on behalf of UFI Church and his family, Makandiwa said he was grateful for the time he had spent with the couple, recalling dinners and private discussions they had held.

He also addressed questions about whether he had foreseen the accident, saying he had previously acknowledged that he could not “see everything” and that only God possessed complete knowledge.

Makandiwa said what mattered to those grieving was that the couple had spent their lives giving and helping others.

“The couple knew their time to be taken and desired for that time to be while they were at their best, and their giving and helping people was to be completed on time,” he said.

He urged mourners to find comfort in their faith, saying the church would continue to keep the bereaved families in prayer.