A Florida woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “Retired Drug Dealer” has been arrested after police allegedly discovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia and suspected evidence of drug dealing during a traffic stop.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Moore was arrested on November 20 after deputies stopped a vehicle whose driver was reportedly struggling to maintain its lane.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, during which deputies noticed a cut straw on the seat where Moore, who was travelling as a rear-seat passenger, had been sitting.

Authorities said Moore appeared to obstruct the deputy’s view while he attempted to retrieve the straw.

However, when she asked to retrieve a jacket from the vehicle, deputies noticed that her T-shirt carried the message “Retired Drug Dealer”.

A subsequent search reportedly uncovered a backpack belonging to Moore, containing crack cocaine, a digital scale, approximately 150 unused plastic baggies and a handwritten ledger.

Investigators said the ledger contained names and monetary amounts consistent with suspected narcotics transactions.

The discoveries continued after Moore was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where staff allegedly found additional cut straws concealed in her undergarments.

The straws subsequently tested positive for fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also established that Moore had two active warrants and was on probation at the time of her arrest.

She faces several charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility.

She is also facing additional charges linked to her outstanding warrants and alleged probation violations.

Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle or confirmed whether the individual will face charges arising from the incident.

The specific location of the traffic stop has also not been disclosed.

Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by FOX 13 News.