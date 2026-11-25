The inaugural Standard Bank Africa Business Awards reach the final stretch today, with Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Gloer Investments, trading as Gi Glo Energy & Water, proudly raising the Zimbabwean flag at the event.

Gloer Investments (Pvt) Ltd, which specialises in energy and water services, including electrical power infrastructure projects, solar energy projects and farms, borehole drilling and equipping services, water heating systems and water pumping systems, was ranked first in the Zimbabwean leg of the competition, which kicked off in September and closed late last month.

The EPC company is set to compete at today’s inaugural awards in Johannesburg, South Africa, against entrepreneurs from across the African continent who emerged as winners in their respective countries where Standard Bank Group operates.

Three finalists will be announced as winners: the second runner-up, first runner-up and overall winner.

Engineer Gloria Gawe Bususu, Managing Director of Gloer Investments, said the recognition affirms the entrepreneurial journey and vision of Gi Glo Energy & Water and is a testament to the support the business receives from its clients, partners and key stakeholders, including funders, as it works towards achieving sustainable growth.

Stanbic Bank Head of Enterprise Banking, Sarah Charangwa, said that while Gloer Investments (Pvt) Ltd was ranked first, special mention should also go to Evans Shepherd (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Africa International Education Centre (AIEC), and Tally and Nash Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, which were recognised for empowering communities, embracing sustainability and creating employment.

While only Gloer Investments will represent Zimbabwe, a spokesperson for AIEC said the institution was proud to have been recognised among the top three SMEs in Zimbabwe.

Since 1942, Evans Shepherd (Pvt) Ltd has been at the heart of Zimbabwe’s education story. From a trusted textbook supplier to a leading force in learning solutions, it has grown alongside schools across the nation. In 2014, it joined Schoolbooks 4 Africa, combining decades of expertise with fresh innovation to deliver world-class textbooks, teaching tools and learning resources.

AIEC Director Arj Swears said the organisation helps schools, teachers and learners across Africa reach their full potential by breaking down barriers to quality education through world-class resources, teacher training, digital skills and international examinations, all under one roof.

“Teachers are the multiplier: every school holiday, hundreds of these selfless educators train with us and return to their classrooms, changing the lives of thousands of children. When I started this business in my garage in 2010, access to quality resources and teacher development was limited; today, as schools expand across the region.

“I believe AIEC is part of the engine driving that growth. Built on trust with schools, families and global publishers, this recognition is a proud moment and a reminder to every African woman with a big dream that purpose and profit can grow together,” said Swears.

Tally & Nash Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Ezee Kleen, which came third, is a proudly Zimbabwean enterprise operating in the cleaning services and detergent manufacturing sectors.

The company is creating employment, supporting local supply chains and helping households and businesses maintain cleaner, healthier environments through locally manufactured cleaning products and professional cleaning solutions.

Dr Geraldine Zikwature, Managing Director of Tally and Nash, said the recognition by Stanbic Bank validates the enterprise’s belief that homegrown Zimbabwean businesses can build sustainable enterprises, create meaningful economic impact and compete on a much bigger stage.

“For us, this is not just an award nomination; it is a celebration of resilience, innovation and the determination to build something that makes a lasting difference. We are deeply grateful to Stanbic Bank for recognising our journey and providing a platform to celebrate the contribution of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs,” said Dr Zikwature.

The Standard Bank Africa Business Awards were launched in September this year to celebrate and reward exceptional small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Charangwa said the Awards were established to spur SMEs to greater heights by recognising and encouraging innovation, resilience, leadership and economic impact within industries and communities.

They were open to eligible SMEs across Africa, including businesses that do not currently bank with Standard Bank Group or Stanbic Bank.

The Awards featured five categories designed to recognise excellence across key sectors and business segments: Agriculture; Construction; FMCG & Retail; Manufacturing; and Women in Business and Youth-Owned Business.

“These Awards resonate with our purpose: Zimbabwe is our home, we drive her growth. To that end, we are pleased to have inspired the three enterprises and are thrilled that Gloer Investments is proudly raising the Zimbabwean flag at the awards ceremony. We are confident that these Awards have positioned the three enterprises for continental recognition and growth,” said Charangwa.

The Awards will see SMEs operating in eligible African markets where Standard Bank or Stanbic Bank has a presence compete for top honours. The Group operates in 21 sub-Saharan African countries, including its anchor market of South Africa, as well as countries such as Angola, Kenya, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.