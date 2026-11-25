The first thing that stands out at Torque Queens Auto Centre is not the machinery, the vehicles awaiting attention or the familiar smell of engine oil. It is the women.

In an industry where workshops have traditionally been regarded as men’s territory, the sight of women taking charge of mechanical repairs, handling tools and diagnosing vehicle problems offers a different picture of what a mechanic’s garage can look like.

Situated on the outskirts of Harare’s central business district, Torque Queens is the realisation of a vision held by Memory Bere, affectionately known as Memo the Mechanic or Chimhamha chesimbi – the mother of steel.

With 15 years of experience in motor mechanics, Bere is doing more than establishing an automotive business. She is challenging deeply entrenched assumptions about women’s abilities, creating opportunities for female technicians and opening conversations about the place of women in Zimbabwe’s technical and vocational industries.

Her relationship with mechanics began in childhood.

“Growing up, I was fascinated by spanners, and it also happened that my dad was interested in fixing his own cars. That has been with me ever since,” she says.

Watching her father work on vehicles sparked an interest that would eventually become her profession. She pursued formal training in motor mechanics, acquiring the qualifications and technical knowledge required to enter the automotive industry.

But having the qualifications did not mean the opportunities would follow.

Like many young people entering an increasingly competitive labour market, Bere struggled to secure employment. For her, however, the challenge was compounded by the fact that she was seeking a place in a profession where women were rarely seen.

Unable to find the opportunities she needed in Zimbabwe, she crossed the border into South Africa, where she spent eight years working, learning and gaining practical experience.

It was a defining period in her career, but also one that exposed her to the difficult realities of being a woman in a male-dominated workplace.

“When I started, it was difficult because of the gender that I carry. Back then, there were no female mechanics,” she recalls.

She encountered sexual harassment, bullying, ridicule and a lack of professional respect from some male colleagues. Her technical abilities were often questioned, while even seeking assistance could invite comments intended to undermine her confidence.

“Isn’t it that you think women can do it? Why do you need our help?” was the attitude she encountered from some of her male counterparts.

For Bere, these experiences were not simply workplace disagreements. They reflected a broader culture in which women entering traditionally male professions are frequently expected to prove their competence repeatedly, often under conditions that their male colleagues do not have to navigate.

But she refused to allow the hostility to define her future.

“I decided to stand on my own and for myself. I could not allow anyone to drag me down,” she says.

“I got into this wanting to prove that there are no jobs for women or men. All jobs are equal, and anyone can do anything.”

Rather than abandoning the profession, Bere began imagining a different working environment – one where women would not have to constantly justify their presence, where technical ability would be the standard of recognition and where young female mechanics could find the support she had lacked.

That vision would eventually become Torque Queens Auto Centre.

Creating a space where women belong

After eight years in South Africa, Bere returned to Zimbabwe with a determination to establish herself independently and create opportunities for other women.

The idea of an all-female mechanic garage was born from her own experiences and a recognition that the barriers confronting women in the automotive industry could not be addressed simply by encouraging more girls to pursue mechanics.

There also had to be places where they could actually work.

Torque Queens was conceived as a response to that gap: a women-led enterprise that would combine professional automotive services with employment creation, mentorship and the promotion of women’s participation in technical occupations.

For Bere, the objective is not to suggest that women are inherently better mechanics than men. It is to demonstrate that mechanical ability is not determined by gender.

She now works alongside two other women, whom she is mentoring and guiding through practical experience.

The establishment of the garage was made possible in part through support from Transerve, which offered her one of its garages to operate from.

“They loved the idea of an all-female workshop and offered me this space, and I am grateful,” she says.

The support provided an important starting point for an enterprise that requires more than technical knowledge to operate. A mechanic’s garage needs adequate space, tools, equipment, infrastructure and the financial resources to sustain daily operations.

Torque Queens offers a range of automotive services, including vehicle servicing, engine and gearbox repairs, brake and suspension work, clutch replacement, diagnostics and general maintenance. Its business offering also extends to mobile mechanical services and fleet maintenance.

This is an important distinction. The garage is not simply a demonstration of what women can achieve. It is a business competing in the automotive services market, where professional standards, customer confidence and commercial sustainability will determine its long-term success.

Bere wants customers to judge the women at Torque Queens by the quality of their work rather than their gender.

In doing so, she is challenging the assumptions that have historically shaped the relationship between women and technical professions.

The invisible barriers keeping women out

Bere’s experience reflects a much wider gender inequality that extends beyond Zimbabwe.

Across many countries, women remain underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing and technical trades. Although girls and young women are increasingly encouraged to pursue education, traditional expectations continue to influence the professions they choose and the opportunities available to them.

The problem is not necessarily an absence of interest or ability. It is often the environment surrounding women who attempt to enter these occupations.

From discouragement during career selection and limited access to apprenticeships to harassment in the workplace and unequal access to professional networks, women can encounter multiple barriers between acquiring a qualification and establishing a sustainable career.

The International Labour Organization has identified gender-based occupational segregation as a persistent challenge in labour markets, with women disproportionately concentrated in certain sectors while remaining underrepresented in many technical and industrial occupations.

For women entering automotive mechanics, the challenge can be particularly pronounced because the profession is often associated with physical strength, machinery and technical expertise traditionally coded as masculine.

These perceptions can influence employers, customers, families and even the young women themselves.

Bere’s ambition is to challenge those assumptions at the point where they become most visible: the workplace.

By creating an environment where women are performing mechanical work and managing an automotive business, Torque Queens offers an alternative narrative to the idea that certain professions belong exclusively to men.

Its significance also lies in representation. For a young girl who has never encountered a female mechanic, seeing women working confidently in a garage can reshape what she considers possible for her own future.

More than a business: Investing in the next generation

Bere’s vision extends beyond the immediate operations of Torque Queens.

She says she has embarked on a mentorship journey aimed at encouraging more young women to consider motor mechanics as a career. Through practical guidance and exposure, she wants to help girls understand that technical professions offer opportunities for personal development, employment and entrepreneurship.

Her approach is particularly important in a country where youth unemployment and limited access to economic opportunities continue to affect young people’s ability to establish independent livelihoods.

For many young women, the absence of employment opportunities can deepen economic vulnerability and limit their ability to make independent decisions about their futures.

Bere believes that giving girls practical skills, positive role models and opportunities to earn a living can help them pursue alternatives to circumstances such as child marriage, teenage pregnancies and drug and substance abuse.

She sees herself as an example of what is possible when a young woman is allowed to pursue her interests, develop her skills and build something of her own.

However, the wider development implications go beyond one entrepreneur’s determination.

Women’s economic empowerment is increasingly understood as a critical component of inclusive development. It involves not only access to employment but also the ability to own businesses, control resources, participate in markets and make meaningful economic decisions.

Initiatives such as Torque Queens demonstrate how vocational skills, entrepreneurship and mentorship can intersect to address these objectives.

For development partners, this creates an opportunity to support interventions that connect technical training to actual employment and business ownership rather than ending at the point of skills acquisition.

The financial realities behind the ambition

Despite the promise of Torque Queens, Bere is conscious that determination alone cannot sustain a business.

Automotive repair is a capital-intensive profession. Modern vehicles require increasingly sophisticated diagnostic systems, specialised tools and equipment. Maintaining competitiveness means continuously investing in technology, training and infrastructure.

For a growing women-owned enterprise, accessing the necessary capital can be particularly difficult.

Bere identifies financing as one of the biggest challenges facing the business. She wants to acquire modern equipment, improve the workshop’s capacity and eventually expand its operations, but acknowledges that the financial requirements are considerable.

“To be honest, it is not going to be easy. It will be even harder, especially when you are running a garage led by a female and with a full female support,” she says.

Her concerns highlight a broader challenge facing women entrepreneurs in sectors that require substantial initial investment.

Women-owned businesses can face barriers in accessing affordable credit, business networks, collateral and investment opportunities. These challenges can be particularly pronounced for enterprises operating outside conventional sectors in which women are more commonly represented.

Bere is therefore appealing to individuals, companies, financial institutions and development organisations that may be willing to support Torque Queens through financial assistance, modern equipment, technical partnerships and business development opportunities.

Such support could help the enterprise move beyond its current operations and establish a stronger commercial foundation.

There is also scope for partnerships with automotive companies, vocational training institutions and established garages to facilitate apprenticeships, professional development and access to wider markets.

A dream that stretches beyond Harare

Bere’s ultimate ambition is to see Torque Queens grow into a national concept, with female-led mechanic workshops established in different parts of Zimbabwe.

She wants to create an environment where young women can enter the automotive industry without having to overcome the same isolation and discrimination that characterised much of her own professional journey.

Achieving this will require considerable investment, strong partnerships and a sustainable business model. It will also require a broader commitment to changing the attitudes that continue to restrict women’s participation in technical professions.

The private sector has a role to play in opening opportunities for women-owned enterprises, while government and vocational training institutions can help address gender imbalances in technical education and employment.

Development partners, meanwhile, can support the creation of enabling environments through targeted financing, enterprise incubation, mentorship, workplace protection and market access.

Crucially, women should not be expected to shoulder the responsibility of changing entire industries on their own. Male employers, colleagues, customers and business leaders must also play a role in dismantling discriminatory practices and creating workplaces where women can participate safely and equally.

For Bere, the journey is still at its beginning. But the significance of Torque Queens is already visible in the possibilities it presents.

Fifteen years ago, she entered an industry where she struggled to find women who could guide her. Today, she is creating the kind of space she wished had existed when she started.

Her story is not simply about a woman who defied expectations to become a mechanic. It is about what happens when individual resilience is transformed into an opportunity for collective progress.

At Torque Queens, every vehicle that enters the workshop is an opportunity to demonstrate that technical competence has no gender. Every young woman who walks through its doors is a potential mechanic, entrepreneur or future business owner.

And every step towards expanding the enterprise brings Zimbabwe closer to an automotive industry where women are not merely accepted as exceptions, but recognised as an integral part of its future.

For Memo the Mechanic, the real repair job is much bigger than fixing engines. It is about dismantling the stereotypes that have kept generations of women away from the tools, the workshops and the opportunities they deserve.