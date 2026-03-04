Meet ‘One Mbappe’ The Voice Driving Mutare’s Football Passion

By Takudzwa Madondo

As clubs put the finishing touches to their squads ahead of the 2026–27 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, which kicks off on Friday excitement is building not only on the pitch but also in the stands.

In Mutare and across Manicaland, one supporter is preparing for the new campaign with the same intensity as the players.

Known simply as “One Mbappe”, Simbarashe Blessing Makono has become one of the most recognisable figures in local football circles famed for his booming chants, boundless energy and unwavering devotion to the game.

Born on 26 October 1996, the 30-year-old’s journey began on the field rather than in the terraces. Between 2016 and 2018, he played for local sides Greenfuel FC and Skyline FC before stepping away from competitive football.

Though his playing career was short-lived, his passion for the sport endured.

As the new season beckons, One Mbappe says he is ready.

“Football is our life here. When the games start, the whole community comes alive. We don’t just watch the match, we become part of it,” he said. “

For years he was a familiar presence supporting Mutare’s Premier League side Manica Diamonds FC.

However, he parted ways with the club midway through last season citing a lack of recognition from its leadership. He has since shifted his allegiance to Mwos FC where he is now permanently employed and continues to rally fans with undiminished enthusiasm.

Unlike many match-goers, One Mbappe sees supporting as a responsibility.

“Young people look up to us. We must show them that football is about unity, respect and love for the game,” he explained.

Often clad in striking regalia wearing a jumper and painting his body in club colours he cuts a distinctive figure in the stands. His nickname, inspired by French forward Kylian Mbappé, reflects both his admiration for global stars and his own electrifying match-day presence.

“I believe football is not complete without supporters. When players hear us singing, they gain confidence. We push them to give their best,” he said

Makono credits his rise in prominence to a strong support network. He acknowledges the backing of Henry Nashisha, Terence Bingadadi and Donnie Kuzinya who he says have stood by him through difficult periods.

“There were moments when things were tough, but these people supported me from the day I began this journey,” he said. “Sometimes they assist with transport money so I can attend matches. They are very important in my life.”

Looking ahead to the new campaign, he remains optimistic despite changes at Mwos FC including the departure of key player Aboubaker Moffat to Scotland FC.

“This season will not be easy, but we believe in our team. With the right spirit and support, we can rise to the top” he said confidently.

When the whistle blows on Friday, the players will contest the points on the field. In the terraces, however, One Mbappe will once again take his place leading the chorus and embodying the passion that keeps Zimbabwean football alive.