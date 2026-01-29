Australia Marks National Day in Harare, Pledges Deeper Ties With Zimbabwe

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Australia has marked its National Day in Harare with a diplomatic reception highlighting shared democratic values and a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Zimbabwe.

The event brought together senior government officials, diplomats and guests with Zimbabwe represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira and Australia by its ambassador to Zimbabwe, Minoli Perera.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Murwira congratulated Australia on its National Day and outlined Zimbabwe’s foreign policy approach describing it as rooted in dialogue and cooperation.

“Zimbabwe’s foreign policy is anchored on non-adversarial engagement and guided by the principle of being a friend to all and an enemy to none,” he said adding that diplomacy and trade remained central to peace and development.

He said Zimbabwe was keen to deepen cooperation with Australia across a range of sectors including trade, tourism, education, science, technology and innovation.

Prof Murwira also welcomed the reinstatement of the Australia Awards programme, describing it as an important step in strengthening people-to-people ties.

The foreign minister expressed optimism about improved air connectivity between the two countries suggesting that the resumption of direct flights would enhance trade, tourism and investment.

He called on Australia’s national carrier, Qantas, to consider reinstating direct services to Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is open for business and committed to a stable, investor-friendly environment,” he said arguing that direct flights would boost business travel, cultural exchanges and tourism.

Prof Murwira also used the occasion to highlight Zimbabwe’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

In her remarks, Ambassador Perera described Australia Day as a celebration of the country’s core values including liberal democracy, the rule of law, equality and resilience.

She acknowledged that recent tragic events had tested Australia’s social cohesion but said the country remained resolute in confronting extremism.

“Australia remains firmly committed to acting decisively against hatred, terrorism and extremism, both domestically and internationally,” she said.

Ambassador Perera also highlighted Australia’s engagement on global challenges including development assistance, education, food security, humanitarian protection and support for multilateral institutions.

Turning to relations with Zimbabwe, she said cooperation continued to grow in areas such as education, agriculture, climate-resilient development and people-to-people exchanges.

She also noted the contribution of the Zimbabwean diaspora to Australia’s multicultural society.

The reception highlighted a shared commitment by both countries to deepen engagement and expand cooperation amid evolving regional and global challenges.