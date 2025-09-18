FORUS Leader Warns Against Extending Mnangagwa’s Term Beyond 2028

Opposition leader Manyara Muyenziwa has formally petitioned Parliament to reject any attempts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule under the “ED 2030” campaign, warning that such efforts would undermine the country’s Constitution and democratic foundations.

In a petition copied to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the FORUS president argued that the push to extend Mr Mnangagwa’s presidency is both unconstitutional and politically dangerous.

“The ED 2030 campaign is not a celebration of national progress—it is a signal of constitutional defiance. It is not partisan—it is patriotic. It is not personal—it is principled. Parliament must stand as the guardian of democracy and refuse to change the rules mid-game to benefit one man,” wrote Muyenziwa

The Constitution imposes a strict two-term limit on presidents. Section 91(2) disqualifies anyone who has already served two terms from seeking re-election, while Section 328(7) prevents a sitting president from benefiting from any constitutional amendments to term limits.

Mnangagwa, who first came to power in 2017 after the ousting of Robert Mugabe, was elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2023. His final term ends in 2028.

According to Muyenziwa, any move to amend these provisions would not only be unconstitutional but would also betray the spirit of leadership renewal.

The “ED 2030” slogan has been championed by ruling ZANU PF structures with senior party figures publicly backing the idea.

Party loyalists have framed it as a response to “popular demand” for stability and continuity.

The petition highlights reports that ZANU PF is considering multiple strategies, including repealing entrenched clauses, postponing the 2028 elections and using the controversial Patriotic Act to silence dissent.

Muyenziwa warned that such measures would amount to a “calculated assault” on democratic accountability.

“Any attempt to postpone elections or buy support through patronage will deepen public mistrust and risk plunging Zimbabwe into a constitutional crisis,” she said.

Muyenziwa urged lawmakers across the political divide to place the national interest above party loyalties.

“Parliament must reject any attempt to amend Sections 91 and 328 for the benefit of the incumbent. Let the 2028 elections proceed as scheduled. Let the people of Zimbabwe choose their future,” she said

The petition comes as internal debates within ZANU PF intensify.

While some loyalists have embraced the “ED 2030” slogan others have privately warned that pushing beyond the 2028 limit could fracture the party.