Five in Court Over 235kg Ivory Haul as Trial Postponed

By Judith Nyuke

The trial of five suspects, including a woman, who were arrested in Braeside, Harare, in June this year for the recovery of 41 elephant tusks weighing 235kg, was postponed at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday because one of the accused’s lawyers was engaged at the High Court

Masauso Nevhaya (48) Priscila Chabata (52) Wonder BozhoStanford Mbiriyakura (49) and Max Bloomton (54) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Lazin Ncube charged with unlawful possession of ivory.

Magistrate Lazin Ncube Ncube rolled over the matter to 21 October 2025 for trial commencement.

The complainant is the State represented by Detective Sergeant Murahwa from CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, Harare.

It is the state’s case that the five accused persons acquired, transferred and possessed raw, unmarked ivory without a permit which they intended to sell to potential buyers along Seke Road in Harare.

It is alleged that on May 2, 2025, Nevhaya, Mbiriyakura, and Max traveled to Hwange and bought illegal ivory from Khumbulani Masuku. Max was dropped off in Bulawayo on the return trip.

Nevhaya, Mbiriyakura, and Chabata then reportedly stored the ivory at Chabata’s Harare home and hired Bozho to find buyers.

Bozho reportedly hired someone only identified as Mutize, who is on the run, to find buyers for the ivory. On May 30, 2025, detectives received a tip about an illegal ivory sale.

Posing as a buyer, Detective Assistant Inspector Bhunu reportedly contacted Mutize and arranged to meet at the Coca Cola bus terminus in Sunningdale.

Bhunu arrived in his vehicle, with a police backup team following behind.

Following a brief meeting with Mutize, Detective Assistant Inspector Bhunu posed as a buyer and drove with Mutize and Bozho to a new location.

There, they met the other suspects Nevhaya, Chabata, and Mbiriyakura, who arrived in a red Datsun Go.

​When the group opened the trunk to reveal five sacks of ivory, Bhunu signaled his backup team. The officers moved in and arrested everyone except for Mutize, who escaped.

The police recovered the five sacks of ivory.

During questioning, Nevhaya and Chabata reportedly took detectives to Chabata’s house, where another sack of ivory was found.

Further investigation allegedly led to the arrest of Max in Bulawayo.

The total recovered ivory, weighing 235.2 kilograms with an estimated value of $39,984, was officially identified, weighed, and marked by a Parks and Wildlife official.