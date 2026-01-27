Four Killed in Harare–Mutare Road Accident

Four people were killed instantly and one other seriously injured in a tragic road traffic accident along the Harare–Mutare Road early today once again spotlighting the deadly consequences of dangerous overtaking on the country’s highways.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the crash occurred this morning at the 195-kilometre peg involving a Freightliner truck and a Mazda Bongo carrying four passengers.

“A motorist driving a Freightliner truck towards Mutare collided head-on with a Mazda Bongo after attempting to overtake another vehicle while there was an oncoming vehicle,” the ZRP said.

Police said the impact was fatal for all four occupants of the Mazda Bongo including the driver,who died on the spot.

One passenger sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to the ZRP, the bodies of the deceased were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem examinations while the injured survivor was also referred to the same hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The accident adds to a growing toll of road fatalities on one of the country’s busiest and most accident-prone highways frequently cited by police as a hotspot for speeding, reckless overtaking and driver impatience.

The ZRP has repeatedly urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly when overtaking, warning that split-second decisions can have irreversible consequences.

“Drivers are reminded to obey traffic rules and avoid risky manoeuvres that endanger lives,” police have said in previous appeals.