National Prosecuting Authority Responds to Temba Mliswa’s Allegations

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has responded to allegations of corruption made by former Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, regarding the handling of the criminal case by a Chegutu Prosecutor.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NPAZ, acknowledged Mliswa’s concerns highlighting the seriousness of the allegations.

“In line with our unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the pursuit of justice, we wish to assure the public that we are taking these allegations very seriously. The NPAZ reiterates that it does not tolerate corruption within its ranks and urges anyone with evidence of such misconduct to come forward,” read the statement

Regarding the specific case mentioned, NPAZ said the decision not to place the accused person on remand was made to allow for a comprehensive investigation, ensuring a thorough assessment of all the evidence before proceeding.

“Concerning this particular case, the decision not to place the accused person on remand was made after careful consideration by the Prosecutor in Chegutu, in consultation with the Chief Public Prosecutor in charge of Mashonaland West Province.

“The complainant’s rights are not prejudiced by this decision, and investigations will continue to allow us to determine whether to proceed to trial or not. The NPAZ remains committed to ensuring a fair and just outcome for all parties involved in this case,” added the NPAZ

The authority urged stakeholders to report corruption responsibly to avoid the dissemination of unconfirmed claims that may unduly prejudice the outcome of investigations.

“The NPAZ maintains a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Any allegations of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated, but concrete evidence is required to initiate such investigations. Publicly accusing prosecutors without evidence damages their reputations and that of the NPAZ,” said the authority

Furthermore, the NPAZ called for patience and urged all stakeholders to allow due process to unfold without undue interference or speculation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

