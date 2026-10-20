Gender-Sensitive Journalism: A Critique of The Herald’s Report on a 15-Year-Old Girl

The Herald’s report, headlined “15-year-old battling for life after being stabbed by husband who kills himself”, raises important questions about how journalists report gender-based violence, child protection and sexual coercion.

The story reports that a 15-year-old girl was stabbed by her 22-year-old partner after reportedly refusing to have sex with him. While the incident is clearly newsworthy, the way it is framed highlights the need for journalists to understand gender-sensitive reporting and the ethical responsibilities that come with covering violence against women and children.

The central question is whether the reporting informs the public while protecting the child’s dignity, or whether some editorial choices risk reinforcing harmful social attitudes.

1. The headline normalises child marriage

Describing the man as the girl’s “husband” risks presenting the relationship as an ordinary marriage rather than highlighting the concerns surrounding a 15-year-old living with a 22-year-old adult.

The girl is a child, and the age difference raises important questions about power, vulnerability and child protection. The headline should have foregrounded these issues instead of using language that may normalise the relationship.

A more appropriate headline would be:

“15-year-old girl fights for life after alleged attack by adult partner.”

This identifies the victim as a child and communicates the seriousness of the incident without legitimising the relationship.

2. The child’s identity should have been protected

The article identifies the girl by name despite her age and the sensitive circumstances surrounding the incident.

Publishing the identity of a child involved in a case raising sexual violence concerns can expose her to stigma, unwanted attention and further harm. Journalists must consider whether identifying a vulnerable child serves a legitimate public interest.

The public needs to understand the incident, the police investigation and the wider child-protection concerns. It does not necessarily need to know the victim’s identity.

UNICEF’s ethical reporting guidance emphasises children’s privacy, dignity and best interests. In this case, the newsroom should have withheld her name and assessed whether other details could indirectly identify her.

3. The report needed a stronger gender perspective

According to the article, the stabbing followed the girl’s reported refusal to have sex. This is central to understanding the incident.

A gender-sensitive journalist should recognise that refusing sex is a person’s right. Being in a relationship or being described as married does not give anyone entitlement to sexual access.

The story should therefore have explored the alleged sexual coercion and the unequal power dynamics between a 15-year-old girl and an adult man.

Instead of presenting the incident primarily as a violent domestic episode, the journalist could have sought comment from a qualified gender-based violence or child-protection specialist to explain the relevant concerns.

This would have provided readers with a clearer understanding of the risks faced by girls in unequal relationships without prejudging the investigation.

4. The journalist should have interrogated the source’s account

The article quotes the alleged perpetrator’s mother saying that the girl had eloped with her son and that she had tried to persuade them to wait until the girl turned 18.

While this account is relevant, the phrase “eloped” risks shifting attention towards the girl’s apparent role in initiating the relationship.

A journalist must not simply reproduce a source’s explanation without examining its implications. Even when a source is sincere, their account may be incomplete or reflect particular assumptions.

The reporter should have sought further information about how the relationship began, the girl’s living arrangements and whether child-protection authorities knew about the situation.

The story also needed a stronger official response. Where a police spokesperson cannot be reached, journalists should make further attempts, seek alternative authoritative sources and update the story when verified information becomes available.

5. Graphic details overshadowed the public interest

The article describes the girl’s severe injuries in graphic terms and includes details about the method of the alleged perpetrator’s death.

Such details can attract attention but should be included only when they contribute meaningfully to public understanding.

The graphic description of the injuries was not necessary to communicate the seriousness of the attack. Similarly, the precise method of the man’s death could have been omitted unless it served a clear public-interest purpose.

Responsible journalism is not about making a story less serious. It is about reporting serious incidents without sensationalising suffering or compromising dignity.

6. The story needed broader context

Beyond reporting the immediate incident, the journalist could have explored the child-protection concerns raised by a 15-year-old living with an adult partner.

A stronger report would have included verified information about child marriage, sexual coercion, safeguarding mechanisms and where children experiencing violence can seek assistance.

This does not mean every breaking news report must become an investigative feature. Even a short article can include a relevant expert perspective and a brief explanation of the wider issue.

7. Journalists must understand what they report

This case demonstrates why journalism training must go beyond writing headlines, structuring paragraphs and meeting deadlines.

A journalist may accurately reproduce a source’s words yet still publish a story that reinforces harmful stereotypes or fails to protect a vulnerable person.

Gender-sensitive reporting requires journalists to understand power imbalances, interrogate language, distinguish allegations from established facts and assess the potential consequences of publication.

Editors also have a responsibility to question headlines, protect children’s identities, remove unnecessary graphic details and ensure that stories provide sufficient context.

Zimbabwe’s Guidelines for Media Reporting about Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, developed by UNICEF and the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, provide useful guidance on ethical and survivor-centred reporting.

The main weakness of The Herald’s report is not that it covered a violent incident, but that its framing and presentation gave insufficient attention to the child’s vulnerability, privacy and the wider gender issues involved.

A more responsible approach would have protected the girl’s identity, avoided language that risks normalising child marriage, examined the reported sexual coercion and sought authoritative context.

Journalists do not simply report what happened; they shape how society understands what happened. When reporting violence against women and children, that responsibility demands accuracy, sensitivity and a clear commitment to protecting the dignity of those affected.