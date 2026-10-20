Harare Man (60) Accused of Raping Niece Three Times

A 60-year-old Harare man has appeared in court facing three counts of rape after allegedly sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece on separate occasions.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offences in April and October 2026 with prosecutors claiming he used threats and physical force to have sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent.

According to the State, the first incident occurred in mid-April when the man allegedly called the complainant to his bedroom under the pretext of asking her to prepare bathing water for him.

After bathing, he allegedly summoned her back to his bedroom, fondled her breasts and kissed her before overpowering and raping her.

The court heard that towards the end of April, the accused allegedly called the woman into his bedroom again and fondled her breasts.

When she resisted, he allegedly reminded her that he was paying her school fees before slapping her twice across the face and having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The third incident allegedly occurred on 14 October 2026, when the accused reportedly sent his daughter to the shops before kissing and fondling the complainant despite her protests.

He allegedly proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The alleged offences came to light after the complainant’s mother discovered that her daughter had tested positive for pregnancy.

When questioned, the 25-year-old allegedly disclosed that her uncle had sexually assaulted her on three occasions prompting her mother to report the matter to the police.

The complainant was subsequently medically examined, with the medical report expected to be presented in court as evidence.

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa postponed the bail ruling to October 23.