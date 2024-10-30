ZESN Launches Initiative to Boost Women’s Political Participation

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has initiated a workshop aimed at addressing the declining participation of women in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

The workshop is part of ZESN’s Building Resources in Democracy, Governance, and Elections (BRIDGE) programme and is designed to explore the reasons behind women’s low interest in politics and develop strategies for increasing their involvement.

“We’re committed to creating a more inclusive political landscape,” said Rindai Chipfunde-Vava, ZESN’s Director. “Women’s voices must be heard, and their perspectives must be reflected in decision-making processes.”

She highlighted the stark statistics that prompted the workshop. “In the recent elections, we saw a significant drop in women’s participation. Only one woman ran for president, and in the National Assembly, women’s representation stands at a mere 11.89%. Local government figures are even lower, at 15.1%,” she said.

The workshop will delve into the multifaceted issues that hinder women’s political engagement, including patriarchal structures, cultural barriers, economic constraints, and the media’s portrayal of women politicians.

“Cultural norms and entrenched patriarchy form the foundation of these challenges, but there’s more to it,” she said. “We’re looking at socioeconomic barriers, media portrayal, and the harsh environment women face when entering politics,” Chipfunde-Vava emphasized that while the workshop places a strong focus on women’s issues, men’s involvement is equally important.

“Gender is about both men and women. We need men to change their mindsets and attitudes to actively support women’s participation.”

ZESN is collaborating with UN Women and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to facilitate the workshop, which will include participants from various institutions, including the Electoral Commission, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, and civil society organizations.

Fadzai Traqino, the UN Women Zimbabwe Governance Advisor, underscored the importance of the workshop, stating, “The United Nations is committed to supporting Zimbabwe in its efforts to empower women and girls. Our support for elections is a key area in promoting inclusive governance, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 5, which calls for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

The initiative is expected to have a significant impact on Zimbabwe’s political landscape, fostering greater gender equality and democratic governance.

