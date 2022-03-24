“Get Me Out Of Sweden” Tatelicious Cries For Help

Controversial socialite, Tatenda “Tatelicious” Karigambe has pleaded with Zimbabweans to help her leave Sweden after she lost her home to authorities. In a cry for help shared on social media, Karigambe revealed that her condition of living could force her to commit suicide. “Zimbabweans get me out this country , I have had enough. Please I can leave all my property in Sweden ,I don’t care.But I need to get out with my dogs. They have been with me for 5 years and they are my family. I can’t commit suicide NEVER!!” she said.

Karigambe who has always publicly spoken about her HIV status revealed that she slept at a train station last night and does not have her medication.

“I slept In the train station and ringed the social service in Härnösand and they said they can’t help me. I can’t continue this rough sleeping, it’s killing me.

“When the police kicked out of my house the never gave me a chance to take my HIV medicine. It’s not good for me to not be taking my ARVs. Sweden is not for me. Please help me ,I have to leave. The system want to push me in committing crime because homeless people can do anything to survive. Please Lord I don’t want this situation, GET ME OUT I BEG YOU.”

Meanwhile, in another post, she revealed that she has found temporary shelter at the residence of a fellow Zimbabwean based in Sweden.

“Accommodation found ,Thank you VaMakusha Taura App Boss . Ndakutofona kune imbwa so that I take my dogs. Mr Makusha said I can’t sleep mu Train Station.Thank you Boss.”