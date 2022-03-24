Mountaineers, Eagles off to flying starts in Women’s T20 Cup

Rhinos Women – 79-8 in 20 overs (Kelly Ndiraya 22, Ashley Ndiraya 18, Kay Ndiraya 8; Nyasha Gwanzura 2/15, Kudzai Chigora 1/6, Audrey Mazvishaya 1/10)

Mountaineers Women – 80-1 in 13.4 overs (Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 55*, Pallagia Mujaji 6*, Loryn Phiri 3; Ashley Ndiraya 1/9)

Mountaineers Women won by nine wickets

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano marked her return from a long injury layoff with a match-winning innings of 55 not out off 52 balls as Mountaineers Women thrashed Rhinos Women by nine wickets in their Women’s T20 Cup match at Old Hararians on Thursday morning.

Rhinos Women, batting first, were given a good start by the sisters Ashley and Kelly Ndiraya, who put on 47 for the first wicket within eight overs before Ashley was bowled by Francisca Chipare for 18 off 25 balls.

After this the innings fell away, as in the next over Nyasha Gwanzura dismissed Mary-Ann Musonda for one and the captain, Josephine Nkomo, for four.

Kay Ndiraya briefly held up Mountaineers Women with an innings of eight, but the next five batters scored only six runs between them and Rhinos Women after their 20 overs could score only 79 for eight wickets.

Kelly Ndiraya batted throughout the innings, but she struggled to score quickly and could only manage 22 not out off 50 balls.

Gwanzura was the Mountaineers Women’s most successful bowler, with two wickets for 15 runs in only two overs, while five other bowlers took a wicket each.

Mugeri-Tiripano took over the match as soon as Mountaineers Women replied, scored eight runs off the opening over, from Kay Ndiraya, and raced to 55 not out off 52 balls, hitting 10 fours.

Her opening partner Loryn Phiri was out for three, caught and bowled by Ashley Ndiraya, after a partnership of 41, and when the match was over with the score of 80 for one wicket, in the 14th over, Pellagia Mujaji was not out with six.

**************************************************

Alliance Health Eagles Women – 170-3 in 20 overs (Kellies Ndlovu 91*, Beloved Biza 28, Precious Marange 15; Phillanthropic Shango 1/24, Loreen Tshuma 1/28)

Tuskers Women – 76-8 in 20 overs (Tasmeen Granger 34, Chiedza Dhururu 12, Natasha Mthomba 9; Mitchell Mavunga 5/12, Esther Mbofana 2/22, Precious Marange 1/12)

Alliance Health Eagles Women won by 94 runs

There was another one-sided Women’s T20 Cup match at Harare Sports Club on Thursday morning, where a brilliant innings of 91 not out by Kellies Ndlovu for Alliance Health Eagles Women quite put Tuskers Women out of the match.

Eagles Women, put in to bat, lost their captain, Modester Mupachikwa, for 12 with the score on 28 after six overs, and this brought in Ndlovu.

The other opening batter, Beloved Biza, scored 28 before she was run out, but with Ndlovu in full flow the score was then 133 after 17 overs.

Precious Marange made good use of the eight balls she faced to score 15 runs before being out to the last ball of the 20 overs, when the score was 170 for three.

Of this, Ndlovu had scored 91 not out off only 49 balls, with three sixes and 11 fours to her account.

Most of the bowlers took severe punishment, and the only wickets to fall went to the credit of Phillanthropic Shango and Loreen Tshuma.

With such a big total against them, Tuskers Women were never in the hunt, and lost wickets quickly as they tried.

Chiedza Dhururu opened the innings and scored 12, but when she was out the score was only 18 for three in the seventh over.

Only the captain, Tasmeen Granger, saved the side from complete collapse by playing a fighting innings of 34 off 46 balls, but the innings closed at 76 for eight wickets – less than Ndlovu had scored off her own bat.

Eagles Women thus won by the handsome margin of 94 runs.

Mitchell Mavunga picked up a harvest of wickets, taking five for 12 in her four overs, four of them bowled and one lbw, while Esther Mbofana took two for 22.