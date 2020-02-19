Madam Boss Taunts Critics

Popular comedienne, Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho has hit back at critics persistently tagging her a promiscuous woman saying the continued hate has translated into more business deals.

This follows a recent video making waves on social media by Sweden-based socialite, Tatelicious, who tore into Madam Boss’ taste in dressing saying it resembles her character of a prostitute

Hitting back, Madam Boss took to social media earlier today expressing joy and gratitude to how these latest trolls have just helped her scoop a deal with Lifestyle Centre Furniture as its brand ambassador.

“Hapana chinhu chinonakidza kuita Brand ambassador we kambani unenge uchingopihwa zvemahara zvaunoda.

“Wait a minute have you noticed that. Every time pandotukwa or pandonzi ndanzi ,nhingi,h**********e, that moment Mwari anobva andikandira chi endorsement haaaa ndiMwari we Nherera Chokwadi,” she wrote.

(There is nothing equally fan to being a brand ambassador, you just get things for free and this is a result of all the trolls I get on social media of people labelling me a prostitute)

Madam Boss is arguably the most successful comedienne in the country.

As of last year October, Madam Boss boasted of an endorsement from Doves Funeral Service making her the company’s Zororo Phumulani funeral plan brand ambassador adding to NetOne, Skylake Borehole, Primkett Travelling Agency among a host of small-to-medium enterprises.