Glen View Couple Found Dead After Marital Dispute

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the deaths of a couple who were found dead in their bedroom following a reported marital dispute in Harare.

Nyasha Mhungu (35) and his wife, Olga Muzhingi (30) was found dead at their home in Glen View 3 on Wednesday.

In a statement, police said investigations were under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a couple, Nyasha Mhungu (35) and his wife, Olga Muzhingi (30) were found dead in a bedroom at a house in Glen View 3, Harare after a marital dispute on 23rd September 2026,” the police said. Police have not disclosed further details about the incident and investigations are continuing.