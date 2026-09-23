Help Came for Tapiwa, but the Search for Medical Answers is Only Beginning

Readers cleared his school debt and offered financial support after 263Chat exposed his years of pain and interrupted medical care. Now an organisation working with intersex families has offered to take 13-year-old Tapiwa back into specialist care, exposing the gap between receiving a hospital referral and actually being able to complete it.

By Tendai Makaripe

When Tapiwa’s mother was told that someone was willing to travel to rural Buhera, meet her and help take her 13-year-old son back into specialist medical care, she struggled to believe it.

“I cannot believe this is happening,” she said. “It feels like a miracle, and you are part of my child’s story that we will never forget.”

Then came the hope that has followed her through years of uncertainty.

“What you have started, may it end well, with his situation finally being addressed.”

For Tapiwa, a pseudonym used to protect the child’s identity, that would mean something more important than the assistance that has already reached his family since 263Chat first told his story.

A Zimbabwean woman living in Seychelles has cleared US$105 in school arrears and offered continuing educational support.

Other readers have sent money and offered help with some of his school needs.

Those interventions have relieved immediate pressures on a family in which neither parent has formal employment.

But the problem at the centre of the original investigation was never primarily a school debt.

It was pain.

Tapiwa has experienced recurring urinary and lower abdominal pain while his mother struggled to complete a specialist referral journey from rural Buhera to Harare.

Now, for the first time since his story was published, there may be a practical pathway back into medical care.

And it begins not with an operation, but with an assessment.

‘I am willing to help the child’

Gumisai Bonzo, director of TransSmart Trust, an organisation that works with transgender and intersex people, said she was prepared to support Tapiwa and his mother through the next stages of the medical process.

“I am willing to help the child because I know the mother needs that support,” Bonzo said.

“Coming from a rural background, bearing the burden of limited support and dealing with the emotional and physical toll of seeing her child in pain can be overwhelming.”

Her intervention would address something that hospital referrals alone have so far failed to solve: how a poor rural family gets from being told where specialist care is available to actually completing the investigations needed there.

Bonzo said she intended to travel to Buhera to meet Tapiwa’s mother.

“I am willing to travel to Buhera to see the mother, allow her to meet other parents of intersex children and make sure she receives counselling,” she said.

“After that, we can make arrangements for her to come to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.”

TransSmart Trust, she said, normally helps families overcome some of the costs that can derail the process before doctors have even established what is medically wrong.

“We normally assist with transport money to and from Harare, as well as the costs of the tests, which are conducted at Lancet,” Bonzo said.

“So, we are willing to help the mother and the child access the medical care they require.”

The sequence is important.

Tapiwa’s mother has previously spoken about an operation.

But what her son needs first is not a rush towards surgery.

“He needs clinicians to establish what is causing his recurring symptoms and what, if anything, requires treatment,” said medical doctor Benjamin Gudu.

“Current guidance from the Pediatric Endocrine Society describes the evaluation of children with differences in sex development as potentially involving hormone tests, chromosome analysis, genetic testing and ultrasound or other imaging,” he said.

“It emphasises interdisciplinary care involving specialists such as endocrinologists, urologists, geneticists and other clinicians according to the individual child’s needs.”

In Tapiwa’s case, the exact investigations must therefore be determined by the specialists who assess him.

That may sound obvious.

His experience shows why it is not.

The gap after the referral

The first 263Chat investigation documented how Tapiwa moved through health facilities before eventually being referred to specialist care in Harare.

The referral existed.

The ability to complete it did not.

Transport had to be found.

Specialist consultations had to be reached.

Investigations had to be paid for.

And the family had to be able to return when further appointments were required.

For a household already unable to clear US$105 in school arrears, every additional stage had the potential to stop the process.

This distinction between being referred and actually receiving continuing care is one of the most important health questions raised by Tapiwa’s case.

The system recognised that a rural child needed higher-level care.

Yet the practical responsibility for completing that journey largely shifted to his mother.

Bonzo says the burden can eventually exhaust families.

She pointed to another mother from Mutare whom she had wanted to meet at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital so that her child could begin the assessment and testing process.

The woman’s response was painfully short.

“I am tired. I am drained,” Bonzo recalled her saying.

“Some parents eventually give up, and I understand them,” Bonzo said.

That exhaustion matters in health reporting because patients do not drop out of care only because they reject medical advice.

Sometimes the pathway itself becomes unaffordable, emotionally exhausting or logistically impossible.

A missed specialist appointment can appear in a medical file as a patient who failed to return.

Behind it may be a mother who could not raise bus fare.

“An incomplete diagnostic investigation may appear to be a family that did not follow through.

Behind it may be a laboratory bill larger than the household can afford,” said governance researcher Jethro Makumbe.

“A child who disappears somewhere between a rural clinic and a referral hospital may simply return home with the same pain that initiated the journey.”

Care cannot end at ‘go to Harare’

Tapiwa’s experience lands in a health system that government itself says needs stronger access for rural and underserved populations.

Zimbabwe’s 2026 National Budget allocated ZiG30.4 billion to the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Health Service Commission, with government saying one priority is to strengthen primary healthcare and improve access to quality services in rural and underserved areas.

The budget also identifies reducing unnecessary referrals and strengthening tertiary care among health-sector priorities.

But a referral that is clinically necessary can still become a financial and geographical barrier when specialist services are concentrated far from the patient.

UNICEF’s latest assessment of Zimbabwe’s health sector similarly says access to essential services remains affected by financing pressures, inadequate equipment, medicine shortages and critical health-workforce gaps, with women and children particularly affected.

Tapiwa’s story puts a human face to one particular part of that challenge.

He did not need somebody merely to tell his mother that Harare had specialists.

She already knew that.

What the family lacked was the means to turn that instruction into sustained care.

When healthcare depends on charity

Nicea Gumbo, a human rights lawyer and international legal and policy expert specialising in child protection, says the support now surrounding Tapiwa is valuable but raises an uncomfortable question about who should ultimately be responsible.

“When you look at issues concerning child protection, you find that private players, civil society organisations and even private individuals come in to provide support,” Gumbo said.

“However, the challenge is that the government is not doing its part.”

“The government is the main duty bearer. It has to provide holistic social protection and child-protection services for children. These services should cater for their education, health, access to justice, psychosocial support and all their other needs.”

The distinction matters in Tapiwa’s case because virtually every new bridge towards care has emerged outside the health system.

A woman in Seychelles cleared his school debt.

Other individuals provided financial assistance.

TransSmart Trust is now offering transport, psychosocial support and help with diagnostic expenses.

Those acts of solidarity may change one child’s life.

But they also reveal the fragility of a model in which medical access can depend on whether a struggling family is noticed by donors or civil society.

Gumbo said responsibility begins with adequate public financing.

“The responsibility should actually begin at a high level with the Ministry of Finance,” she said. “It needs to provide adequate resources to address child-protection issues.”

She argued that allocations alone are insufficient; the important question is whether money is released, spent as intended and ultimately reaches children who need services.

That concern is not merely theoretical.

UNICEF’s public-finance analysis has warned that social services in Zimbabwe have faced funding and disbursement constraints even when money has been allocated in national budgets.

Its latest reporting stresses that sustained investment in resilient and inclusive health and social-protection systems remains critical for children.

One child becomes visible

There is another danger in celebrating Tapiwa’s emerging support network too quickly.

His story became visible.

Many others may not.

Gumbo made that point directly.

“Of course, we may write articles saying that a particular child is in need,” she said.

“However, that is only one child. We need all children to be covered.”

That may be the most difficult question arising from this follow-up.

What happens to the child whose mother never meets an organisation such as TransSmart Trust?

Who pays for transport when another family is referred from a rural district to a specialist hospital?

Who follows up when the child fails to return?

And how does the health system distinguish between a family that refuses care and one that simply cannot afford to continue?

Gumbo believes Zimbabwe’s problem is not a complete absence of policy.

“As a country, we have good laws and policies, but the challenge is their implementation on the ground,” she said.

In another part of her interview, she went further.

“I believe that, as a country, we have resources. The issue is prioritisation.”

“We need investment in children.”

From pain to answers

The health significance of what happens next to Tapiwa should not be confused with whether doctors ultimately recommend surgery.

Success is not an operation.

Success is reaching a point where appropriately qualified clinicians can establish what is causing his symptoms, explain the findings to Tapiwa and his mother, identify what care is medically necessary and ensure that the family can continue that care.

“International child-rights guidance also stresses that intersex children and their families should receive appropriate medical, psychological and social support and counselling, while non-urgent irreversible interventions should not be treated as automatic,” said social worker Lisa Williams.

That makes Bonzo’s proposal to begin with counselling, parental support and clinical assessment particularly significant.

For years, Tapiwa’s family has lived with uncertainty.

Now the possibility exists that the next trip to Harare may not simply become another isolated visit.

There may be somebody helping with transport.

Someone helping his mother understand the process.

Someone assisting with the cost of investigations.

And, crucially, a chance for specialists to replace years of speculation with medical evidence.

That is why this follow-up is not fundamentally a story about charity.

Nor is it a victory lap for journalism because school fees were paid after publication.

The true test of impact lies ahead.

Tapiwa still lives with the health problem that brought his story to public attention.

The difference now is that the distance between his rural home and specialist care may finally be becoming navigable.

His mother is allowing herself to hope.

“I cannot believe this is happening,” she said.

“It feels like a miracle.”

But then she returned to the outcome that matters most.

“What you have started, may it end well, with his situation finally being addressed.”

For a child who has spent years moving between pain, referrals and uncertainty, that- not the donations, not the publicity and not even the promise of help- will be the real measure of whether his story has changed his life.